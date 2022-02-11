Playing Ireland like playing the All Blacks, says France captain Antoine Dupont

France captain Antoine Dupont wished Ireland well in their bid to silence a packed Stade de France when the two sides meet in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Earlier this week, stand-in captain James Ryan had said Ireland would need to “quieten” the crowd and cut out the influence of 80,000 supporters.

“I just remember the noise in the stadium, the French were really getting behind their team and really getting involved in the game,” Ryan said.

But Dupont believes the captain is reaching for an impossible goal, in a stadium that will be full for the first time since November, when France beat New Zealand. “The Irish have set themselves a high objective,” he said at France's final press conference before the match. “I wish them good luck in silencing our supporters — who I think will be as motivated as we are.”

And he likened the challenge the Irish will set to taking on the All Blacks. “Ireland are ranked third in the world and also beat the All Blacks in the autumn. You have to prepare with the same level of intensity. These two matches are comparable, especially since this one counts for a competition.

“When you play at the hinge of the France team, you have a lot of responsibility on your shoulders. The whole team is aware that we have to raise our level of play, both individually and collectively.”

Dupont said he believed, however, that France have little to fear, despite the challenge the Irish will pose. “They have played games full of skill, at high intensity and remarkable discipline. “But we should have no fear. We can compete. We have already done it.”

He was looking forward to his battle with opposite number Jamison Gibson-Park. “His career path is atypical. But he is starting to string matches together. He's not a very physical nine but he reads situations well and has a very good footwork.

“His game works very well in this Irish collective turned to the passing game.”

Meanwhile, an apparent back injury to combative backrow Francois Cros in France’s final training session proved to be a false alarm, team manager Raphael Ibanez assured reporters.

Cros, brought into the starting line-up for France’s second match of the tournament, with Dylan Cretin relegated to the bench, needed treatment on the sidelines following a collision with prop Demba Bamba, prompting concern that he may be forced to withdraw from the squad. But Ibanez described the knock as ‘nothing major’, and said that training went as planned.