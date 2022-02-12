John Fogarty: Ireland must avoid Parisian arm-wrestle

Ireland’s forwards will be tasked with avoiding a Parisian arm-wrestle when they take on France in the Six Nations on Saturday evening.

The Irish pack has been earning rave reviews for utilising their footballing skills and playing what they see under head coach Andy Farrell. Their slick passing at the gainline and ability to create space and time for Ireland’s playmakers has delivered nine Test wins in a row while a high-intensity and accuracy at the breakdown is generating the quick ball necessary to stay on the front foot.

Yet the new-look gameplan faces its sternest examination at Stade de France this evening and scrum coach John Fogarty wants the Irish pack to stay alive and on its feet to negate France’s myriad attacking threats.

“France have a nice balance to the way they play the game. The can be very, very physical,” Fogarty said yesterday.

“And they can also play very quickly to space with the players they have and then have the speed to exploit you.

“There’ll be a little bit of a mix (from the Irish forwards). There will be times in certain parts of the field where we have to muscle up. But in general, we’re trying to put our game on them.

“We want to be on our feet. We don’t want to be on the ground. We don’t want to be clustered in any part of the field. We want to be on our feet playing the game in attack and defence.

There’s going to be a mix of us having to muscle up and playing the sort of game Faz wants us to play. So a bit of both. Hopefully we can spend more time playing the game than in an arm wrestle.”

Fogarty also wants improvement from the way Ireland, with their bench emptied, finished last Saturday’s 29-7 opening-round home win over Wales.

A loose offload from a poor pass close to the Irish line allowed visiting flanker Taine Basham to intercept for a try late on and avoid the embarrassment of a first Six Nations blank for the Welsh.

“The game didn’t finish the way we wanted it to finish and most players will have taken the learnings from that during the week. And the coaches would have worked through that with them.

“The way we’re training, we’re not picking a XV and putting everything into them. Across the board, the players should be very clear and understand their roles.

“Getting up to speed (as replacements) to where the game is at, and where the opposition is at, when you come on to the field, that can be difficult sometimes.

“We’d expect to see them come on and add. They’re well capable, we have lots of experience on that bench.”