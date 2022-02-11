John Fogarty: 'It's an exciting challenge for Ireland to see Joey Carbery there'

John Fogarty has plenty to be getting on with as Ireland’s scrum coach in Paris this weekend.

Few packs present as tough a challenge at the setpiece – mental and physical - as a confident French collective on their home patch but, while everyone concedes that the battle up front will be pivotal, there is no getting away from the visitors’ change of personnel at No.10.

Joey Carbery’s elevation to the line-up in place of the injured Johnny Sexton will ensure that all eyes are on the Munster out-half when the game kicks off on Saturday at 4.45pm Irish time and so it is that even Ireland’s scrum coach gets asked about the new guy operating miles outside his zone of influence.

“I guess the way we are training at the moment means there is lots of involvement from the entire group,” said Fogarty. “Without a doubt when you are moved up to start there will always be a little bit of nerves. He hasn’t shown any.

“The way we train is a huge help, that players can slot in and out throughout the week. He looks very ready. He’s nice and focused about what he wants to do so it is an exciting challenge for Ireland to see Joey in there.”

The former Leinster player and coach was addressing the media after the team’s captain’s run at the Stade de France which, he said, had gone off without a hitch. No last-minute issues or injuries.

Sexton is in the French capital with them despite his injury. It’s just another example of how ingrained he is in Andy Farrell’s project and Fogarty confirmed that the veteran would have a ‘presence’ on match day.

"I'm sure he'll be helping out what he needs to in the backline. There's usually a quiet few words and a focus on understanding our game plan, understanding the challenges and trying to gain a sense of calm before we get on the bus to the stadium.”

That level-headedness is clearly being embraced. James Ryan, when assuming the skipper’s armband from Sexton for the Argentina game last November, made the point that he wasn’t a shouter anyway.

“When things get tough, James grows as a person and he's shown that time and time again that he can dig deep and he leads by example a huge amount of the time on the field and he'll be very focused in how he speaks and clear in how he speaks.

“His preparation during the week builds confidence in everyone around him and once we get to the pitch and we need people to front up he leads in those ways. That's what I'll say about James, he's an excellent professional and he's admired by the group for those reasons.”

There is excitement in the group, Fogarty said, but with it a recognition that extraneous noises are no use right now. Stuff about momentum and the home crowd, discussions about style and evolutions: it all goes out the window at this point.

If it was ever let in.

A question about who might be favourites and underdogs was met with a quizzical pause as the Tipp man grappled with the debate for what genuinely seemed like the first time. Ireland haven’t dealt well with the former role all that often so this is likely a good thing.

"We have played France twice over the last two years and when we came here last time out (in October of 2020), we didn't feel as ready as we do now,” he said. “We feel that we've taken the learnings from the games we've played in and we're in a better place.”

Such existential posers probably aren’t much use when you’re plotting a plan of action against a French pack that is bristling with beef and intent. Fogarty is expecting a side that will again look to lay down markers up front.

“They like to build momentum in their maul and in their scrum so in a scrum they will certainly be looking for nice space so they can slam in and generate momentum and that’s how they use their weight.

“So it is a great challenge for us,” he explained. “We’re learning the whole time, that’s the exciting thing. It’s a different challenge away from home as a forward pack. We have prepped really well for it.”