Ireland's U20s looking to buck the trend on French soil

You couldn’t say any of the provinces fear their trips to France anymore.

All four have claimed seminal wins on the continent by now but the scale of the task facing Ireland’s national sides? An altogether different proposition.

The senior men’s team has managed to counter decades of losses with the odd profit this last decade, but the margin between victory and defeat has never been anything more than razor-thin.

Our women’s side still hasn’t claimed a victory in France. Not one.

They came closest in Pau in 2012 when losing by a single point, but the gap between the sides, whether at home or away, has now ballooned into a gulf.

The one U20, or U21, success was recorded 10 years ago when a side containing Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Niall Scannell, Paddy Jackson, Kieran Marmion, JJ Hanrahan, and Luke McGrath escaped Grenoble’s Stade des Alpes with two points to spare.

Foster Horan, who played for Ireland in the Olympic sevens in Tokyo last year, claimed the game’s one try shortly after the restart, but it took a TMO to deny France the win when it was impossible to say if Karl Chateau had grounded the ball near the end.

That’s the scale of the task facing Richie Murphy’s lads tonight.

The 6,000-capacity Stade Maurice David, home to the local Pro D2 side Provence Rugby, will play host to a staunchly patriotic crowd that needs little provocation to jeer an official or roar on their boys in bleu.

Daunting? Yeah, but what an opportunity.

Jack Boyle must be only thrilled with the prospect. One of a handful of Ireland players back from last year’s squad, he has already faced Wales at a packed Musgrave Park this month having experienced the neutered atmosphere of a neutral venue in the 2021 Six Nations.

“Last year was a bit different with Covid,” said the Leinster prop.

“We spent the whole five or six weeks over in Cardiff, so we didn’t get a normal run at it. This year is the year where we get to express ourselves more and play in front of 8,000 people, which is brilliant.”

Ireland have made three changes to the side which walloped the Welsh 53-5 last week.

France have introduced a quintet of new faces having swept past the Italians. As with their senior colleagues, both sets of players will have their tails up.

France’s enviable strength in depth was highlighted again when manager Jean-Marc Béderède named an initial panel of 45 players for this tournament, but it remains to be seen how this vintage matches up against recent versions.

The last two U20 World Cups, in 2018 and 2019, were won by the French and they would have finished better than second in last year’s spring gathering were it not for the fact that they let slip a 19-3 half-time lead against England in the opening round.

“We’ve just focused on a couple of areas where we felt we were really good, and then there are other areas where we need to be better,” said Jimmy Duffy, Ireland’s forwards coach.

“France is a really difficult place to play. Having coached and played over there, you have to be on the money.

“They are a really skillful side, but not only that, they are a big skilful side.

“So we’re going to have to be really clever about where and how we play the ball but, in fairness, the lads have been coming up with the right solutions in training and in the meetings, so we believe we are in a good spot and up for a really big challenge.”

FRANCE: M Auriac; J Joseph, E Gailleton, L Le Brun, E Reybier; L Foursans-Bourdette, B Jauneau; M Perchaud, V Montgaillard, R Bellemand; S M’foudi, M Uhila; L Banos, E Capilla, M Suta.

IRELAND: P Campbell (Young Munster/Munster), A King (Clontarf/Leinster), B Brownlee (UCD/Leinster), D Hawkshaw (Clontarf/Leinster), S Mallon (UCD/Leinster); C Tector (Lansdowne/Leinster), E Coughlan (Shannon/Munster); J Boyle (UCD/Leinster), J McCormick (Ballymena/Ulster), R McGuire (UCD/Leinster); C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster), M Morrissey (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster); R Crothers (Ballynahinch), J Culhane (UCD/Leinster).