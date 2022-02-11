Joey Carbery will always have Brisbane but Paris offers chance to finally kick on

Time doesn’t always fly. It can just as soon stand still. Australia in 2018 was supposed to be the beginning of something for Joey Carbery. Joe Schmidt gave him his first start at 10 in Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium against a recognised world power that summer and he has been stuck in the starting blocks ever since.

Carbery was only 23 at the time so the fact that he had only worn the No.10 once for Leinster that season, against Benetton, didn’t matter all that much. Neither did the dearth of time he had been afforded with Ireland in his preferred position up to then. Not when he was moving gaff to Munster on his return home.

Who could have known then that the next three-and-a-half years would be haunted by such long spells out with injury? Or that it would produce only a handful of other auditions from the off at test level with one coming last November against an average Argentina and the others against Italy, the USA and Fiji.

Spool through the details of that 18-9 loss to the Wallabies now and it only accentuates the sense of time and opportunities lost. And how quickly the game moves on. Of the starting back line that day, only Carbery and Bundee Aki will take the anthems in Paris this Saturday.

James Ryan will be the only forward linking the two XVs and, while another seven players will have been involved in some manner on both days, Carbery will hope for a better end result. And not just in terms of the final scoreline.

Ireland were 9-8 to the good when he was replaced in the second-half on the Gold Coast. Joe Schmidt described his effort as “solid” but he had missed one easy penalty and been exposed to some tasty tackles by Samu Kerevi, David Pocock and Michael Hooper.

Again, it was only ever meant to be an intro. Now he finally gets to open a new paragraph.

France always make a song and dance about Johnny Sexton but it’s hard to see Fabien Galthié rewriting the script on how to target the visiting out-half in Saint-Denis this weekend now that the new guy will be starting in the Six Nations for the first time.

Eddie Jones suggested some weeks ago that the largely inexperienced Marcus Smith would benefit from the presence of Owen Farrell at 12 in this Six Nations. That was before Farrell withdrew with injury but after Smith had helped the team to victory against the Springboks in November.

It was a curious take from a coach who has delivered a long line of them, but it did speak to the idea that there are ways of manipulating the furniture to protect the new purchase.

Aki, a very different player to Farrell, clearly doesn’t feel the need to be any sort of buffer.

“Joey is well equipped to run games,” said the inside-centre who will be on his shoulder for most of the afternoon. “Joey just does his thing and we follow him and do what we are supposed to do. Obviously there is an onus on… There’s a lot of leaders there as well so we will just do our job and follow them.”

There’s an obvious truth in that.

Think of Carbery’s career to date and it may be that his performance away to Gloucester in January of 2019 is be the pinnacle. He claimed 26 points that day via two tries and a flawless kicking display. Imperious, you might say, but it was only possible because of a dominant Munster pack.

His latest absence from the field, from the province’s defeat of Wasps in mid-December up to the 17 minutes against Wales last weekend, won’t help him at the Stade de France. What will is the fact that he is coming in to a settled, confident, first-choice Irish side and forward pack that looks the match for any in world rugby.

Hey, it worked for Mack Hansen last week, right?

This is certainly not Brisbane 2018 all over again. In so many ways. Schmidt’s Ireland was a heavily regimented web of moving parts and it was close to the orchestrated systems used in the NFL as rugby can likely get with built-in TV breaks.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland offers a more fluid form of danger to opponents. Where once we bemoaned the over-reliance on Sexton as the playmaker we now have a carousel of players ready and willing to step in at first or second receiver.

“There is a lot of ownership just to be able to express ourselves, playing what we see but also doing the right thing by making sure we earn the right to be able to play that type of game,” said Aki. “We obviously can’t just throw the ball around and expect to score tries like that.

The question now is whether Carbery or Jack Carty will find it easier or more difficult to click with that rhythm and even start directing the tunes. If nothing else, Saturday will tell us just how accurate former France manager Philippe Saint-André was recently when he suggested that this Ireland depends on Sexton less and less.