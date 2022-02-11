Andy Farrell: I'm excited to see Joey Carbery just being himself

Andy Farrell has challenged Joey Carbery to grab the opportunity of a first Guinness Six Nations start with both hands when he steps out from the shadow of Johnny Sexton at Stade de France tomorrow.

The Ireland head coach exuded confidence in his number 10 to start against the championship favourites on their home turf despite losing to injury a player described yesterday by opposite number Fabien Galthié as “their playmaker, their lead, their captain”.

Sexton, 36, pulled up with what Farrell described as a slight hamstring strain during Ireland’s full training session on Wednesday, a problem his boss determined had a recovery time of eight to 10 days, putting the captain on course to be available for the round-three visit of Italy to Dublin on February 27.

His absence this weekend is undoubtedly a blow to Ireland’s hopes of repeating their Six Nations wins over France in Paris in 2014 and 2018, when Sexton had been instrumental in both successes that led to silverware in those years. A victory tomorrow afternoon would be Ireland’s 10th in a row and represent a significant milestone in this team’s progress under Farrell as it would have to come away from home and in front of a sell-out crowd, put Ireland in the driving seat for the 2022 title and throw a spanner in the works of a young and exciting French side building towards its first trophy.

Yet Farrell is hardly handing the country’s hopes over to a complete rookie. In Carbery he has a 26-year-old fly-half coming back to his razor-sharp best with Munster following a nightmare period of injuries that ran from August 2019 through to late February 2021 and with a string of character-building performances off the bench to secure valuable wins, not least in sealing victory over New Zealand last November with three nerveless penalties in the last 16 minutes when Sexton was crocked with knee and ankle injuries.

The head coach recognised those attributes yesterday when describing Carbery’s strengths.

"I'm excited to see Joey just being himself,” Farrell said. “He's a man of many talents and he's one hell of a player. I just want to see him be himself, be super confident that he's got to bring his own game to the party.

“He's in a great place. He has been involved in some big games for us over the years and he's had some downs with the injuries, but he has had a solid two-and-a-half weeks training with us. He knows exactly how we want to play as a team and we're expecting him to deliver that like everyone else."

While Farrell set the bar for Carbery in terms of his expectations for the fly-half, who will be backed up by Jack Carty, the Ireland boss also acknowledged the chance that has been presented to the Munster playmaker on his 10th start in 29 Tests.

"I think his experiences make him more hungry to get back on this type of stage and perform and be the player that he knows he is and wants to be. People obviously take the rough with the smooth as far as injury is concerned and they take their opportunity by preparing well.

“When the opportunity comes, they take it with both hands and that's what the best of them do. This is an opportunity for Joey."

Carbery has successfully made his way back into the Ireland set-up following his comeback from an ankle injury he suffered in a World Cup warm-up game against Italy in three and a half years ago. His return for Munster came midway through the 2021 Six Nations but he was called up for the home summer series and with Sexton rested he started against both Japan and the USA, while November saw him firmly established as second-choice behind his captain, whom he replaced the week after the All Blacks win to engineer a record 53-7 victory over Argentina.

Three starts in Ireland’s last six Tests certainly suggests Carbery is ready to pull on the number 10 jersey, and though tomorrow’s setting is likely to be one of the most intimidating he will have experienced, the experience of those recent starts will stand to him, he agreed.

“Yes, massively, massively,” Carbery said. “I think every time I get a start under my belt it’s hugely beneficial so having the November and having the summer Tests behind me, I think it leaves me in a good spot going into this weekend.

“I suppose anyone would get nervous before any big game. I definitely do. There will always be that but I suppose when you think back to what you have been through and how the training has gone the previous week, it gives confidence to me in particular and then confidence to players around you, so knowing that you can lean back on the work that you’ve done before gives me massive confidence.”