Andy Farrell prefers to adopt a glass half full policy ahead of Paris trip

It may not have felt like it when Johnny Sexton was ruled out through injury for Ireland’s clash at Stade de France tomorrow, but his side has been presented with a wonderful opportunity for development in what is sure to be a white-hot atmosphere.

Andy Farrell may have cursed his luck when the captain pulled up with a hamstring strain in the build-up to what many see as a potential title decider but he quickly turned the situation into a glass-half-full scenario before the squad, including the stricken Sexton, flew to Paris yesterday afternoon.

No Sexton in a matchday squad heading to the French capital for the first time since 2008 means the need not only for a new starting fly-half but a change of captain — and that presents the head coach with a perfect stress test of Ireland’s credentials as World Cup contenders in the same country next year.

Joey Carbery’s elevation to the number 10 jersey is discussed at length elsewhere on these pages but Farrell has also embraced the prospect of a chance for his leadership group of players to take a further step in its evolution with James Ryan once again assuming the captaincy in Sexton’s absence, as he did when the 36-year-old was ruled out of last November’s final Test at home to Argentina.

The head coach likes what he has seen from his leaders thus far in what he has purposely made a more inclusive, empowering environment for individuals since assuming the top job back in November 2019.

“Ownership, taking control of their team, thinking a little bit differently,” Farrell said of his leadership group.

“Not just turning up, but having an opinion of where they’re at and how they feel. The ownership keeps growing and we keep benefiting from that.”

And sending Ryan, 25, a little further on his captaincy path is another silver lining for the Irish management on what could be seen as a dose of bad luck.

“These things are great for us,” Farrell said. “We grow as a group, don’t we? That is all part of the journey.

“James has captained the side a good few times now; we get to find out more about ourselves (in moments like this).

“We are gutted for Johnny. It means so much to him to captain his side. But at the same time, he realises we are not going to miss an opportunity for us to grow as a group and that is exciting within itself.

“There are always going to be injuries; there are always going to be people that you would expect to be chosen that get injuries along the way and we have got to be able to deal with that. From day one, at the start of this Six Nations, that is how we train anyway. So the lads that are coming in are certainly ready.”

The starting XV is otherwise unchanged from the line-up that defeated Wales last Saturday with a 29-7 bonus-point victory on the opening day as Ireland look to make it 10 Tests wins in a row and while Sexton will be absent, there is the welcome return of fit-again British & Irish Lions Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw.

Henderson, with less than an hour’s rugby since the November Tests due to injury, replaces Ryan Baird as the second-row replacement while Henshaw covers the outside backs instead of James Hume as Ireland add experience for a visit to the championship favourites at Stade de France.

Connacht’s Jack Carty fills the vacancy created by Carbery’s promotion to number 10 and is in line for his first Test cap since the 2019 World Cup