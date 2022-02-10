Early scores crucial as Bandon progress to Schools Cup semi-final

Bandon Grammar School 17 Rockwell College 0

Three Cork teams now make up the final four of the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup after Bandon Grammar School defeated Rockwell College 17-0 in their quarter-final clash at Musgrave Park on Thursday afternoon.

Two tries in the first-half tries from Barry Spearman-Walsh followed by a superb Peter O’Sullivan score - converted by Jeff Williams - late in the second period ensured Bandon set up a meeting with Crescent College Comprehensive in the semi-finals with the winners facing either Christian Brothers College or Presentation Brothers College in the showpiece occasion.

The first period was hardly the most exciting of spectacles but neither side could be faulted for their determination and fight for the cause.

Mistakes from the forwards and fierce tackling from the defenders on both sides meant the person in charge of changing the scoreboard in the far corner of the ground had little to do in the opening 35 minutes.

But with 17 minutes on that clock, he was finally called into action as Bandon’s Barry Spearman-Walsh broke the deadlock with a superb individual try.

The number 14 was alert to a risky pass from Rockwell on his own 10-metre line and after he intercepted possession, he used everything that he had in the tank to stay just ahead of the recovering defence and touch down in the corner.

And with the half-time break approaching, it was Spearman-Walsh again who would be diving with the ball into that same corner to make it 10-0 at the interval as Jeff Williams couldn’t add the extras with either of his kicks from tough angles into the wind.

The second half would be a similar story and Rockwell will be disappointed with their showing, which culminated in a strange mishap with a penalty that could’ve made it 10-3 in the closing stages.

The ball moved just as Kian O’Reilly looked to strike it so he had no alternative but to attempt a dropkick that sailed into touch. It looked like the position may suit them until a foul from the line-out gifted the ball back to Bandon.

The Cork side defended well to the end and they added to their tally in injury time when van der Westhuizen teed up Peter O’Sullivan who raced home with Williams firing over the easy conversion.

Scorers for Bandon Grammar School: Tries - B Spearman-Walsh (2), P O’Sullivan. Cons - J Williams.

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: P Gaffney, B Spearman-Walsh, P O’Sullivan, L McCarthy, C Ryan, J Williams, D O’Driscoll; J O’Regan, D McGarvey, M Connolly, S Coughlan, B Kingston, C Miskella, J van der Westhuizen, A Murphy.

Replacements: F O’Neill, K O’Regan, S Nnamani, R O’Callaghan, L Prior, L McVitty, S Hathaway, B O’Connor.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: P McGarry, C Neville, H Buttimer, R Wall, Z O’Loughlin, K O’Reilly, O O’Dwyer; M Long, D Crowley, J Browne, C Bowen, J Ryan, J Lawrence, J Fogarty, B Gleeson.

Replacements: R McKevitt, O Ediale, B Everard, T O’Dea, A Harold-Barry, C McAuliffe, W Bermingham, T Carey, T Collier, L Fitzgerald.

Referee: Stuart Donaldson (MAR).