Scotland determined to end 20-year Cardiff hoodoo

Gregor Townsend believes Scotland are well equipped to banish their Cardiff hoodoo but the head coach is still braced for a formidable challenge at the Principality Stadium.

The Scots beat Wales in Llanelli behind closed doors but they have not won in the Welsh capital since 2002.

They were humbled 34-7 on their last Six Nations visit in 2018, but Townsend feels his team - buoyed by victories away to England and France last year - now have the resilience to handle testing occasions such as this Saturday's.

"We should be better equipped to deal with the challenge of going to Cardiff," he said. "We've not been there for four years so a lot has happened in those years to this team. We've had some experiences against some top sides both home and away, and we've shown resilience in those games.

"We've not won them all but I believe the tests we had at Twickenham and in Paris last year sets us up this week for what will be a great challenge in a full stadium at one of the best venues in the world.

"It would be hard to top what we did in Paris but the challenge this weekend is a bigger one in many ways because of our history in Cardiff and the fact it's a full crowd, which it wasn't in Paris."

Wales have been written off by many observers after last weekend's 29-7 defeat away to Ireland, but Townsend expects them to be a stronger team this Saturday.

"Normally, you're better in your second game in the Six Nations," he said. "In the first game things didn't usually go smoothly for you, so if you're going up against a top side like Ireland, who have got lots of momentum and you're playing them away from home, you may struggle to get into the game early on but I felt the second quarter and in parts of the second half, Wales were the equal of Ireland.

"We know they'll be better for having that game and they're a top side with great players throughout the 15."

Townsend has made five changes to the team that started last weekend's win over England, including the introduction of centre Sione Tuipulotu in place of his club-mate Sam Johnson.

"Sione brings a different dimension," said Townsend. "He's a different player to Sam (Johnson) and Cam (Redpath), the other players that were in consideration for 12. He's a very creative player and he can bring others into play. He's also got his long-running game.

"The team is based on what we believe to be the best team to win this game. Jamie Ritchie's injury is obviously an opportunity for Sam Skinner to come in. We've picked combinations we believe can work against the way Wales play and the way we want to play."

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury.

On the mend 💪Thanks for all the well wishes. Looking forward to cheering on the boys the rest of the tournament! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/sJGHukGfph — Jamie Ritchie (@Jamie_T_Ritchie) February 10, 2022

The 25-year-old went off in the second half of last weekend's victory over England, and the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed, while announcing the team to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, that his campaign is over.

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has handed Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan a Test debut for Saturday. Morgan, 22, replaces Ellis Jenkins and lines up at openside flanker in a reshaped back-row that also sees Ross Moriarty start at number eight instead of Aaron Wainwright, with Taine Basham wearing the number six shirt.

Elsewhere, Morgan's Ospreys colleague - wing Alex Cuthbert - makes a first Six Nations appearance for five years, being preferred to Johnny McNicholl.

But Cuthbert's fellow wing Josh Adams, who started at outside centre in last Saturday's Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin that Wales lost 29-7, is ruled out because of a tight calf muscle, so Owen Watkin fills the number 13 position.

Centre Jonathan Davies will join Biggar in reaching 100 Tests for Wales and the Lions if he features off the bench.

On Biggar and Davies, Pivac said: "To get 100 Test matches in total for any player from any country, it's just a magnificent achievement.

"It shows the hard work and dedication they have put in and the sacrifice they have made over a number of years to get to this stage.

"I am very, very happy for both of those players to achieve it and to do it on the same day.

"They have played a lot of Test matches together in the past. It is going to be fantastic to see them both out there at some stage."

Moriarty won his 50th cap off the bench in Dublin, and he now makes a first Test start since suffering a shoulder injury during Wales' defeat against New Zealand on October 30.

Pivac added: "With Ross now having had more training and game-time under his belt, we think he is the right guy to start.

"Jac Morgan comes in for his debut. He is someone that has really impressed us in training. He has worked very, very hard, he gives us a lot of physicality and he is very good over the ball.

"We expect Scotland to come down full of confidence. Across the board, they are a very competitive and committed side that throws everything at every play."

WALES: L Williams, A Cuthbert, O Watkin, N Tompkins, L Rees-Zammit, D Biggar (capt), T Williams; W Jones, R Elias, T Francis, W Rowlands, A Beard, T Basham, J Morgan, R Moriarty.

Replacements: D Lake, G Thomas, D Lewis, S Davies, A Wainwright, G Davies, C Sheedy, J Davies.

SCOTLAND: S Hogg (capt), D Graham, C Harris, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe, F Russell, A Price; P Schoeman, S McInally, WP Nel, J Gray, G Gilchrist, S Skinner, H Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: G Turner, R Sutherland, Z Fagerson, M Bradbury, R Darge, B White, B Kinghorn, C Redpath.