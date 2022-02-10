Dave Kearney to make first start of season against Edinburgh

Dave Kearney will make his first appearance of the season for Leinster when they welcome Edinburgh to the RDS for Friday's URC affair.
The 32-year old wing will be one of four players in the starting XV with over 100 caps – 169 in his case – as Leo Cullen once again digs deep into his roster thanks to the wholesale transfer of so many of his squad into the Ireland squad.
“Dave missed the first part of the season, he picked up that back injury in the ‘A’ game during November so he missed that bloc,” said the head coach. “The only positive from his point of view is that we didn’t play that many games during that period.
“It’s great to have someone of Dave’s experience back in the team. It’s just so important on both sides of the ball, that energy that our wingers give. Dave had been going very well last year so hopefully he can pick up from where he left off.”
Ross Byrne, James Tracy and Rhys Ruddock make for the other wise old heads due to start while Sean Cronin, Devin Toner and Luke McGrath will inject another serving of know-how from off the bench.
Academy players Martin Moloney and Rob Russell will provide the exuberance of youth if and when introduced while Nick McCarthy makes the first start of his second stint with Leinster having rejoined the club from Munster last summer.
Kick-off is at 6pm.
J Osborne; T O’Brien, R O’Loughlin, C Frawley, D Kearney; R Byrne, N McCarthy; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Murphy; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.
S Cronin, P Dooley, V Abdaladze, D Toner, M Moloney, L McGrath, H Byrne, R Russell.