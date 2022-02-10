Joey Carbery ready 'both mentally and physically' for French test

A confident Joey Carbery says he is mentally and physically ready to go into the biggest game of his career to date when the Munster fly-half starts for Ireland against France in Paris on Saturday.

Carbery, 26, has been handed the number 10 jersey by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell following a training-ground hamstring strain sustained by captain Johnny Sexton on Wednesday. It is the only change to the starting line-up from the team which began the 2020 Guinness Six Nations campaign with a 29-7 bonus-point home win over Wales last Saturday.

Carbery came off the bench then as he has done so many times when covering for Sexton at fly-half but this will be a first Six Nations start for a player making his 10th start in his 29th Test for Ireland.

“I’ve obviously been involved in a few Six Nations campaigns before but looking forward to getting the start from the go-ahead,” Carbery said on Thursday. “Yeah, just really excited and looking forward to Saturday.

“I feel like I’m ready to go, both mentally and physically, training has gone really well this week and last week was good as well. I’m feeling really ready.”

Carbery had been training alongside Sexton when the veteran skipper pulled up but with in-form Connacht fly-half Jack Carty also in the mix, the Munster star took nothing for granted that he would get the call to start.

“I didn’t really think about it until I was actually told. We do a lot of switching in and out during training so when I was told to stay in I was excited and looking forward to getting some minutes under my belt.

“To be honest, over the last two or three weeks, in Portugal (at Ireland’s pre-championship training camp) and the Welsh week I was in and out a lot so I’m feeling very confident.”

Asked what Irish supporters can expect to see at Stade de France on Saturday, when Ireland will face the championship favourites, he said: “It’s hard to put into words but it’s just playing to my strengths, getting a feel for the game. Trying to make guys around me look good, yeah, try and combine everything and do the right thing.

“I’m just going out there to do my job and help the team in the best way I can. I think everyone’s humming and really excited for the weekend so if I can help out the guys inside and outside of me then I’ll be doing my job and hopefully we’ll be in a good spot.”