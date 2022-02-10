All eyes on Joey Carbery but Andy Farrell focused on the collective

Andy Farrell has stressed that the responsibility for Ireland’s performance in Paris this Saturday will sit on the entire squad’s shoulders rather than just those of Joey Carbery who will start instead of the injured Johnny Sexton.

It’s an understandable approach on the part of the Ireland head coach. Carbery is 26 now and made his debut against New Zealand in Chicago over five years ago and yet this will be his first start in a Six Nations game.

And what a game.

Injuries have played a massive part in his stymied exposure to the top level but so has Sexton’s enduring excellence and Farrell confirmed that the veteran talisman will travel with the team to the French capital.

It is a mark of his influence on and off the pitch.

For Carbery it is a golden opportunity to make up for lost time in a game that may well decide the destination of the Championship title, but Farrell was asked if it was easy to put his faith in a Munster out-half who hasn’t played since mid-December because of an elbow fracture.

“Listen, it’s a funny one for me to answer that because it’s not just about Joey Carbery and it’s not just about can he handle a big game in Paris. It’s about us as a group and as a squad and that’s what Johnny does.

“He makes sure that the whole group is exactly where it should be. Johnny will travel with us and be a big part of the group but at the same time it’s not just about the No.10 as far as the direction of the team is concerned. It’s about everyone that takes the field.”

Farrell, at another point, hinted at Sexton’s ongoing centrality to everything Ireland do by describing his captain as integral in pushing the environment forward and his expectation is that the player will be back sooner rather than later.

A small hamstring issue, he said.

“It might be a week to 10 days but what we don’t want to do is risk anything and make that worse and take him out of the competition completely, so we expect him to be back pretty soon.”

Ireland’s next game after Paris is a home tie against Italy 15 days later.

Taking his place for now as captain will be Leinster clubmate James Ryan who, ahead of Sexton’s 100th cap against Japan last autumn, spoke about how the older man’s presence brings a spike in intensity and standards in training.

Ryan was subsequently asked to don the armband for the Argentina game two weeks later when Sexton was forced out with ankle and knee issues and the second row said then that it shouldn’t be on their usual skipper to dictate that level of work.

Farrell touched on these themes when facing the press on Thursday afternoon with his assertion that these curveballs could actually be construed as a positive that can help the team to grow as a group and find out more about itself.

“It’s a great development for us as a team going forward as well and we still expect ourselves to be at our best in Paris on Saturday,” he said.

Carbery’s elevation to the starting line-up is certainly a positive in the long run. His ‘biggest’ start in a green jersey until now remains the first test against Australia in Brisbane in the summer of 2018 when Joe Schmidt’s side lost 18-9.

That defeat actually brought to an end a record 11-game winning streak and, while Ireland have banked nine on the trot heading to the continent this week, the alteration at out-half will stand to the side come the World Cup regardless of the result this time.

The best of both worlds would be nice, of course.

Should Ireland win with Carbery in the pilot’s seat, and maybe with Jack Carty coming on to close things out, then it would be an ideal scenario for a side chasing a Six Nations title and a happy ending to the latest World Cup cycle.

No easy task, obviously, against a sublime French side that, like the visitors, has room to improve after their opening tournament win last weekend.

“I’m expecting both sides to up it a notch or two and be at their best,” said Farrell. “Hopefully we can put in a performance that will give us a chance for what is a game that is being built up as a big game and rightly so. That’s exactly where we want to be.

“We want to be at our best so that’s what we’re concentrating on.”