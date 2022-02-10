Simon Zebo to make 150th appearance as Munster ring the changes

Simon Zebo will make his 150th Munster appearance on Friday night as the province welcome back Gavin Coombes from international duty for the URC trip to Glasgow (Scotstoun, 8.15).
There are eight changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win away to Zebre in their last outing as Zebo, Mike Haley, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell and Ben Healy come into the backline with Coombes, Stephen Archer and Chris Cloete joining the pack.
Kevin O’Byrne is among the replacements and could make his first appearance since September.
Greencore Academy trio Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson are also included in the squad.
Hurley is set for his first appearance of the campaign and could become the 59th player to line out for the province so far this season.
M Haley; S Daly, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Zebo; B Healy, N Cronin; J Loughman, D Barron, S Archer; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (c), C Cloete, G Coombes.
K O’Byrne, J Wycherley, J Ryan, C Hurley, A Kendellen, P Patterson, J Crowley, J Hodnett.