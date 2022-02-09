Romain Ntamack: ‘The Irish rarely surprise us’

France fly-half Romain Ntamack has hailed Ireland’s “emblematic” Johnny Sexton in the run-up to Saturday’s Six Nations clash, but warned it would be a mistake simply to focus attention on one player because Ireland have threats all over the park.

“I have a lot of admiration for Sexton,” Ntamack, some 14 years Sexton’s junior, told reporters on Wednesday. “We all know him, he is a model of longevity.

“He is the emblem of the Ireland team, their captain — he is one of the best out-halves in the history of international rugby. Despite his age, he is still incredible, he puts in great performances every weekend.

“He’s incredible for them. We’re going to have to focus on him — but not just him because Ireland have excellent players across the backs and the forwards so we have to be on the lookout for everyone — but Sexton is one of their showpiece players who we need to look out for and put pressure on.”

France top the table on points difference following their 37-10 success over Italy, a day after Ireland beat Wales 29-7, and Les Bleus have lost just once at home since Galthié took over after the 2019 Rugby World Cup. But this weekend’s visitors are unbeaten in nine games since France’s win in Dublin last February, and will be out for revenge.

Despite expecting a huge test at Stade de France, Ntamack said Les Bleus knew what to expect from Ireland, after watching last weekend’s victory over Wales at the Aviva.

“It will be a big test match for us, after the November one against the All Blacks. We know the Irish, we know they beat the All Blacks before us.

“We know all their qualities. It will be a big test — a chance to gauge ourselves, to know where we are. But we are preparing very well — we expect to play a big game this weekend.”

He continued: “We saw their matches in November and their game against the All Blacks was a shock to us ... they surprised us then with their physicality and the game they played.

“But we expected them to play a similar game [against Wales] and we expect them to do the same on Saturday. The Irish rarely surprise us.”

And, defending his and half-back partner Antoine Dupont’s kicking game against Italy, he repeated team manager Raphael Ibanez’s warning that France would have to raise their game.

“We had a strong territorial game, we kept the Italians in their camp. Antoine knows the match he played, I know the match I played. I watched it and I’m quite happy with it.

“I don’t have much to change for this weekend. The team has to step up a notch or two if we are to have any hope of upsetting the Irish.”

Ntamack insisted the visitors remain favourites to win on Saturday. “The Irish deserve their status as the third-ranked nation in the world - they’ve shown that over a number of games. They are undefeated in nine. They had a great series in November, they just played a super game against the Welsh.

“Even though they’re coming to Stade de France, I don’t think we’re the favourites. We’ll leave that status to them. But we’re going to do everything we can to try and win this weekend.”

France will be without centre Jonathan Danty for the match after he suffered an ankle injury in last week’s win over Italy.

Bordeaux’s Yoram Moefana and Racing 92’s Virimi Vakatawa are the contenders to replace Danty in the starting lineup. “Jo is an important part of our team. We’re quite disappointed for him because he’s been in good form for a good few matches, he did well for us,” Ntamack said. But he added: “There will be players to replace him and they will do well. We have to adapt to his absence. We’ll find the solutions without Jo this weekend.”

Matthieu Jalibert is another high-profile absentee, after aggravating a thigh injury that had kept him out of the matchday 23 last week. Both will be on the sidelines for at least two weeks.

But France yesterday welcomed head coach Galthié back, after he missed last week’s match because he was isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Fabien is good, he feels better. He’s come back and has moved straight on towards our preparation to face Ireland,” Cameron Woki said. “He didn’t really leave us against Italy, he was always present with us. Now, he’s physically present as well. He’s got us right into things with preparation for Ireland.”