JP Ferreira getting Munster ready for 'make or break' phase of URC season

JP Ferreira has urged Munster’s fringe players to seize their opportunity and use the upcoming run of United Rugby Championship matches to secure their province’s hold on an end-of-season play-off place.

Fifth-placed Munster must travel to Glasgow Warriors this Friday night for a game brought forward from the final round this May due to the league’s Covid-related fixture rejig. It is the start of an 11-game stretch over the next 12 weeks which includes a return to South Africa next month, confirmed by the organisers on Wednesday, to play matches against the Bulls and Lions that were postponed in late November, leaving 14 members of the travelling party with the virus and forced to self-isolate in Cape Town.

Munster have since qualified for April’s Round of 16 in Europe’s Champions Cup and are unbeaten since a URC defeat at Connacht on January 1. Yet while many of the upcoming games will have to be negotiated without Munster’s Ireland internationals away on Six Nations duty, defence coach Ferreira sees the block of games starting at Scotstoun to put his team in an advantageous position ahead of the business end of the campaign.

Asked on Tuesday if this was the start of a season-defining period for Munster, Ferreira said: “It always is. Six Nations coming in adds that factor of it being the massive block.

“We've come out of a massive block as well, and what we achieved in that has been brilliant. Going into this block now you have the guys who haven't played in the last four weeks and this is how your squad is so important.

“Coming into Zebre (won away from home on January 29), having a break, then Glasgow and then going to South Africa, these guys have the opportunity to put the club in a better position again.

“It's make or break, you lose a couple of games and the pressure starts coming. And vice versa, you win a couple of games and the confidence keeps on building. For this group we have at the moment, it's a great opportunity to put the club in a good opportunity for play-offs.”

If Ferreira helps Munster and head coach Johann van Graan lift silverware at the end of the season it will make for a special parting gift before the defence coach and his boss leave for Bath this summer. The former Lions coach spoke about his decision to follow his fellow South African out of the door and head to the English Premiership.

“It was (difficult), everything that we've created over the last four years defensively, family-wise, settling into Ireland, the community where I live, everybody was so open and welcoming and even Garrett (Fitzgerald, the late chief executive) the first time I came to Ireland, the time he spent with me, showing me around Shannon and Thomond Park and all the rest of it.

“Those memories stick with you. It was a tough decision to make, but it's made and we'll just move on and focus on the next four months.

“I'll just miss everyone in it (the organisation). A place and a building comes and goes, but it's the people in it that made it worthwhile, the memories we made on and off the pitch as management and as players, you start building those individual relationships which is irreplaceable. In saying that, when I leave, I would have made friends and I'll keep in touch with them which is massive.”