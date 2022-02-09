Munster back to South Africa in March for rescheduled URC games

MUNSTER will spend St Patrick's weekend in South Africa after the URC confirmed dates Wednesday for the rescheduled South African fixtures against the Bulls and the Lions for next month.

The Rounds 6 and 7 games against the Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria and Emirates Lions will take place on Saturday, March 12 (Bulls, 2.05pm Irish, live TG4) and march 19th (Lions, 12pm Irish time, Live RTE).

The initial postponements centred on travel restrictions caused by the onset of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and ahead of rescheduling these games, URC says all parties are satisfied with the recommendations of their Medical Advisory Committee, Sports & Regulatory Committee and senior management.

"After review of the repatriation process that occurred in December, the URC will ensure that significant on-call measures are in place in the unlikely event of such circumstances occurring again. Additionally, the league’s direct relationship with the relative government and health departments has also been strengthened.

"The league would like to express its gratitude to all of the teams involved for their contributions to a thorough consultation process and to our broadcast partners who have assisted to the difficult task of scheduling these fixtures across Guinness Six Nations weekends.

Said URC CEO Martin Anayi: “These fixtures hold a huge significance in South Africa who are eagerly awaiting the first visit of URC teams to their stadiums which have not hosted international opponents since early 2020.

“Having been on the ground alongside other members of the URC management team in December when these games were postponed, we were fully aware of the circumstances that isolation presented. Player welfare remains paramount to rugby’s success and after much internal consultation we believe that our clubs and players are confident that contingences now exist that – no matter how unlikely to be needed – can expedite any future process."