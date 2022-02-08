Andrew Conway: Ireland can get better - but France are 'a different animal altogether'

Andrew Conway knows his belief there is plenty more rugby to come from Ireland in the coming weeks will be put to the test against France this Saturday when the Six Nations title rivals clash in Paris.

The wing took his Test try tally to 15 in 28 Ireland appearances with a double last Saturday as Wales were beaten 29-7 in the opening-round game at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Conway was not long on the pitch after he grabbed his second try of the day on 51 minutes before being withdrawn due to illness on the hour but the Munster flyer is fighting fit once more and excited for the week to come.

“There is so much growth in the team,” Conway said on Tuesday. “We played quite well (against Wales) but there is so much more in us. It’s properly exciting to come away with a good win. I know they went down to 14 men for 10 minutes (when Josh Adams was sin-binned on 50 minutes) and we took advantage.

“But we had a properly good win, goodish performance with so much more to come. The detail we were chatting about in the changing room and how much better we can be is pretty clear for us to see in here.

“It’s a massive challenge this weekend, it’s going to be a different animal altogether. It’s going to be way tougher. It’s probably one of the most exciting places to go in the world, France in Paris so we’re excited, we’re building, we had a good training session today and we’ll put it all together tomorrow hopefully and be ready to go on Saturday.

“They are a seriously good team, they have threats across the board, massive pack, very agile, well able to play ball. The backline speaks for itself, I could name all seven, probably 14 you could name that can do serious damage. It’s going to be an unbelievably exciting challenge and a tough match but it’s something that we are really excited for because it’s going to give us a good idea of where we are at."

Conway admitted that he had dismissed the illness that caught up with him midway through the second half last Saturday as pre-match nerves.

“I was a bit dodgy on Friday night. I didn’t think I was feeling dodgy. When you are preparing for a Test match there are nerves, it’s a big occasion and I didn’t even realise until I started puking.

“When these things happen you kind of use your mind to not allow it in as well. You just convince yourself you are feeling fine. You don’t say it to anyone unless you are really struggling obviously. I was grand. Once I got one out of me it wasn’t going to stop until I was empty. So probably a wise decision to get me off because if the ball came my way at one stage I wouldn’t have been much use.

“It wasn’t bad at all really. I wasn’t aware I was ill in the captain’s run. I felt a bit off the day of the game. But with these games they are big old matches, you can almost put that down to nerves which I did. Genuinely... It all looked a bit more dramatic than it really was.”