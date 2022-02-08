Johnny Sexton: 'France, there's always something from one direction or another'

If Philippe Saint-André thought he might get inside Johnny Sexton’s head this week then it clearly hasn’t worked.

The former France coach, now the main man with Montpellier in the Top 14, told Midi Olympique this week that an Ireland team boasting a new generation of players depends on their veteran out-half “less and less”.

Saint-André expressed a liking for Ross Byrne, Sexton’s understudy at Leinster who has been omitted from recent Ireland camps but played a key role in the province’s humiliating defeat of the Frenchman’s side in the Champions Cup last month.

It is just the latest shot across Sexton’s bows from the continent and, like pretty much all of those aimed his way down the years, it has come on the very week that Les Bleus are due to meet the men in green.

What a coincidence.

Sexton has put up with the close intentions of various Frenchmen on and off the field for years: from the days when Mathieu Bastareaud was running at him and Eddy Ben Arous was promising to ‘hunt him down’ to former doctors discussing his medical history in public.

"I'm well used to it at this stage, this week of the season,” said Sexton on Tuesday afternoon. “France, whether it's home or away, there's always something from one direction or another, whether it's inside the camp or outside the camp.

“The one you're referring to is obviously outside the camp. You can't control what people say, you have to do your talking on the pitch. It's nothing new for me in this fixture to have some things thrown at me that you wouldn't expect."

The Ireland captain spent two years, between 2013 and 2015, with Racing 92 in Paris. He has subsequently admitted that it was something of a testing time, and not just for the concussion that sidelined him for three months.

Accustomed to the ingrained excellence of Joe Schmidt’s culture with Leinster and Ireland, he joined a club still learning how to do the everyday things just right and his renown as a perfectionist didn’t always sit well with those around him.

One unnamed ex-teammate labelled him the Zlatan Ibrahimovic of rugby while the then joint-coach Laurent Labit – now the backs coach with France – described him as a hyper-sensitive type who made him tear out his hair at times.

For all that, it’s a period which the player himself still appreciates.

"I actually remember talking to Matt O'Connor at the time when I was coming back to Leinster and we spoke about my time in France. He was telling me he thought it would make me a better player because you have had to learn how to try and win in a different way.

"I was so used to the Leinster way, to the Joe Schmidt way with Ireland and Leinster over the years, and then to get exposed to a set-up in Racing that was very different, you did learn a lot about yourself and how a team runs, how it operates.

"So I think I am definitely better for the experience and I definitely learned a lot when I was over there."

All that is in the past, and the Saint-André stuff a nothing sideshow.

Sexton reminded everyone present that Irish wins in Paris remain something of a collector’s item, even if the frequency has picked up the last ten years. It would, he said, take something “special” to add another to the locker this Saturday.

This Irish team is on the cusp of that. Nine wins in a row have been banked now but seven of them have been in Dublin and Sexton made the point that two of their pool games at next year’s World Cup will be played in Saturday’s venue.

Another iota of motivation then for a side that has made no bones about their intentions come France 2023 but one that remains laser-focused on a Six Nations game that is about as box-office as they come.

“We’re playing against one of the most in-form teams in the world. We are in good form as well so it has been hyped up. If we can win in Stade de France it puts us in a good position to win a championship. We’ve been there a few times over the years.

“We lifted the trophy there in 2014. In 2018 we started off the Grand Slam year in that game so if you win there it gives you a great chance of competing for the championship. We’re not hiding away from that. It’s a big game.”