Munster are away to Exeter on April 9 with Leinster set to host Connacht on Good Friday
Heineken Champions Cup: Round of 16 details released
Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 14:16
Colm O’Connor

Connacht and Leinster will kick off the opening weekend of the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 at the Sportsground on Friday night, April 8th.

The new format will see progression to the quarter-finals decided over two legs with Leo Cullen’s side hosting their western neighbours a week later, on April 15th (Good Friday), at the Aviva Stadium.

Holders Toulouse welcome Ulster to the 33,000-capacity Le Stadium on Saturday April 9 with the second leg fixed for the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, 16 April.

Also on April 9, Munster will be in action at Sandy Park against Exeter (5.30pm) with the return leg in Thomond Park seven days later with a 3pm kick off.

While all Round of 16 matches will be live on BT Sport, additional free-to-air coverage will be available on Channel 4 and Virgin Media.

In the event of drawn matches or equal aggregate scores at the end of normal time during the knockout stage of the Heineken Champions Cup, extra-time will be played with the exception of the first legs of the Round of 16 matches.

Heineken Champions Cup - Round of 16 first leg.

(all kick-offs Irish times) Friday 8 April: Connacht v Leinster, The Sportsground (8pm).

Saturday 9 April: Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears, AJ Bell Stadium (1pm); Union Bordeaux-Bègles v Stade Rochelais, venue TBC (2pm); Stade Toulousain v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (3.15pm); Exeter Chiefs v Munster Rugby, Sandy Park (5.30pm); Stade Francais Paris v Racing 92, Stade Jean Bouin (5.30pm).

Sunday 10 April: Montpellier Hérault v Harlequins, GGL Stadium (1pm); ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leicester Tigers, Stade Marcel-Michelin (3.15pm).

Heineken Champions Cup - Round of 16 second leg 

Friday 15 April: Leinster v Connacht, Aviva Stadium (5.30pm); Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Ashton Gate (8pm).

Saturday 16 April: Harlequins v Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Twickenham Stoop (12.30pm); Munster v Exeter Chiefs, Thomond Park (3pm); Stade Rochelais v Union Bordeaux-Bégles, Stade Marcel Deflandre (3pm); Leicester Tigers v ASM Clermont Auvergne, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (5.30pm); Ulster v Stade Toulousain, Kingspan Stadium (8pm).

Sunday 17 April Racing 92 v Stade Francais Paris, Paris La Défense Arena (3.30pm).

Quarter-finals – 6/7/8 May: The quarter-finals will be played over one match, and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage as follows:

QF 1: Racing 92 (A1) or Stade Francais (B8) v Bristol Bears (B4) or Sale Sharks (A5).

QF 2: Harlequins (B2) or Montpellier (A7) v Stade Rochelais (A3) or Bordeaux-Bègles (B6).

QF 3: Ulster (A2) or Stade Toulousain (B7) v Munster (B3) or Exeter Chiefs (A6).

QF 4: Leicester Tigers (B1) or Clermont (A8) v Leinster (A4) or Connacht (B5).

Semi-finals – 13/14/15 May: The semi-finals will be played over one match, and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have either home country advantage or home venue advantage (TBC) as follows:

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2.

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4.

2022 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, 28 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (4.45pm).

