Heineken Champions Cup: Round of 16 details released

Connacht and Leinster will kick off the opening weekend of the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 at the Sportsground on Friday night, April 8th.
The new format will see progression to the quarter-finals decided over two legs with Leo Cullen’s side hosting their western neighbours a week later, on April 15th (Good Friday), at the Aviva Stadium.
Holders Toulouse welcome Ulster to the 33,000-capacity Le Stadium on Saturday April 9 with the second leg fixed for the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, 16 April.
Also on April 9, Munster will be in action at Sandy Park against Exeter (5.30pm) with the return leg in Thomond Park seven days later with a 3pm kick off.
While all Round of 16 matches will be live on BT Sport, additional free-to-air coverage will be available on Channel 4 and Virgin Media.
In the event of drawn matches or equal aggregate scores at the end of normal time during the knockout stage of the Heineken Champions Cup, extra-time will be played with the exception of the first legs of the Round of 16 matches.