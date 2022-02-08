Felipe Contepomi believes Robbie Henshaw will benefit from Ireland competition

Felipe Contepomi believes Robbie Henshaw will only stand to gain from the competition for places that saw him miss out on Ireland’s opening Six Nations defeat of Wales in Dublin last Saturday.

Henshaw missed some of Ireland’s pre-tournament sessions in Portugal with injury but was fit and active by the time Andy Farrell named his team. A starter in all three British and Irish Lions Tests last summer, he wasn’t used in Farrell’s 23.

It’s a testament to the side’s strength in depth given Henshaw’s form the last 12 months and more.

“Yeah, yeah, and sport goes very quickly. You can be the best last year and you're not when someone takes your place,” said Contepomi. “It's hard for sports people, you need to keep that momentum. Unluckily for Robbie, he picked up a few niggles throughout the last few months and he didn't have the continuity he would have liked.

“But I am sure when he comes back, he will show (his quality). It doesn't make him a bad player. He is still a great player. It's great to have that depth, it's a good headache for the coaches. When you have that depth and competition inside a group it makes you even better. He will probably benefit from that.”

Henshaw had to look on while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose starred in the centre against the visitors last weekend. Both claimed tries and put in the kind of performances that make them all but undroppable for the upcoming trip to Paris.

Ringrose was Henshaw’s predecessor as Irish player of the year in the eyes of his peers and with the country’s rugby journalists and Contepomi, his attack coach with Leinster, has been thrilled to see him return to such heights.

“One thing on Garry I can say is he’s unbelievably diligent and so humble and he works so hard to improve every single week. That’s why you never doubt that if he’s injury-free he’ll always be at a brilliant sort of level of rugby.

“And what Garry does a lot, and maybe because we analyse in different ways, is all the unseen work. He does a lot, working hard off the ball, cleaning out at the breakdown. It’s unbelievable the work-rate he has.”

Contepomi’s week will be over and done with by the time Ireland’s large Leinster contingent takes to the field on Saturday evening. Their next assignment is a URC tie at home to Edinburgh this Friday.

Will Connors won’t make that, or any other fixture for the next eight to ten weeks, after sustaining a knee ligament injury in the loss to Cardiff two weeks ago. Dave Kearney and Josh Murphy are, both back training this week however.

There is no update on James Lowe whose place in Ireland’s Six Nations squad was vacated thanks to a muscle injury last month, or Dan leavy whose latest in a long run of fitness issues concerns a wrist.

Both will no doubt feel a sense of what might have been as they watch their colleagues take to the field at the Stade de France although, as Contepomi said, there will be undoubted pleasure in watching this Ireland side go about their business.

“It's a joy to watch Ireland, especially when you watch the other games,” said the Argentinian. !They kept on building from where they left off in the Autumn Series. It's hard to play at that level with such cohesion and synchronisation.

“The braveness of them playing the ball, it was beautiful to watch. Knowing some of the players and the staff, I am pretty sure they know they have done well but they know they have another gear to get to. They will need that in France because it is never easy.”