Felipe Contepomi believes Robbie Henshaw will benefit from Ireland competition

Leinster centre has been form player of last 12 months but missed Six Nations opener against Wales
Felipe Contepomi believes Robbie Henshaw will benefit from Ireland competition

Robbie Henshaw training with Ireland. The Leinster man will hope to be involved in Paris next weekend.  Picture: Inpho/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 07:30
Brendan O'Brien

Felipe Contepomi believes Robbie Henshaw will only stand to gain from the competition for places that saw him miss out on Ireland’s opening Six Nations defeat of Wales in Dublin last Saturday.

Henshaw missed some of Ireland’s pre-tournament sessions in Portugal with injury but was fit and active by the time Andy Farrell named his team. A starter in all three British and Irish Lions Tests last summer, he wasn’t used in Farrell’s 23.

It’s a testament to the side’s strength in depth given Henshaw’s form the last 12 months and more.

“Yeah, yeah, and sport goes very quickly. You can be the best last year and you're not when someone takes your place,” said Contepomi. “It's hard for sports people, you need to keep that momentum. Unluckily for Robbie, he picked up a few niggles throughout the last few months and he didn't have the continuity he would have liked.

“But I am sure when he comes back, he will show (his quality). It doesn't make him a bad player. He is still a great player. It's great to have that depth, it's a good headache for the coaches. When you have that depth and competition inside a group it makes you even better. He will probably benefit from that.”

Henshaw had to look on while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose starred in the centre against the visitors last weekend. Both claimed tries and put in the kind of performances that make them all but undroppable for the upcoming trip to Paris.

Ringrose was Henshaw’s predecessor as Irish player of the year in the eyes of his peers and with the country’s rugby journalists and Contepomi, his attack coach with Leinster, has been thrilled to see him return to such heights.

“One thing on Garry I can say is he’s unbelievably diligent and so humble and he works so hard to improve every single week. That’s why you never doubt that if he’s injury-free he’ll always be at a brilliant sort of level of rugby.

“And what Garry does a lot, and maybe because we analyse in different ways, is all the unseen work. He does a lot, working hard off the ball, cleaning out at the breakdown. It’s unbelievable the work-rate he has.”

Contepomi’s week will be over and done with by the time Ireland’s large Leinster contingent takes to the field on Saturday evening. Their next assignment is a URC tie at home to Edinburgh this Friday.

Will Connors won’t make that, or any other fixture for the next eight to ten weeks, after sustaining a knee ligament injury in the loss to Cardiff two weeks ago. Dave Kearney and Josh Murphy are, both back training this week however.

There is no update on James Lowe whose place in Ireland’s Six Nations squad was vacated thanks to a muscle injury last month, or Dan leavy whose latest in a long run of fitness issues concerns a wrist.

Both will no doubt feel a sense of what might have been as they watch their colleagues take to the field at the Stade de France although, as Contepomi said, there will be undoubted pleasure in watching this Ireland side go about their business.

“It's a joy to watch Ireland, especially when you watch the other games,” said the Argentinian. !They kept on building from where they left off in the Autumn Series. It's hard to play at that level with such cohesion and synchronisation.

“The braveness of them playing the ball, it was beautiful to watch. Knowing some of the players and the staff, I am pretty sure they know they have done well but they know they have another gear to get to. They will need that in France because it is never easy.”

More in this section

Andrew Porter in a maul 5/2/2022 Andrew Porter know's Ireland must 'bring their best' to withstand Paris cauldron
Six Nations Videocast: Special guest Scott Robertson joins our rugby team to preview Paris crunch Six Nations Videocast: Special guest Scott Robertson joins our rugby team to preview Paris crunch
Garry Ringrose celebrates scoring their fourth try with Andrew Conway with Johnny Sexton 5/2/2022 Live sport proves a huge ratings winner for RTÉ
<p>Julien Marchand and Antoine Dupont of France with the Giuseppe Garibaldi trophy after the game</p>

French vow to 'rectify' disciplinary issues ahead of Ireland's arrival

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up