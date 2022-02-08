Andrew Porter know's Ireland must 'bring their best' to withstand Paris cauldron

It’s a tie that stood head and shoulders above all others when the fixture list came out and Ireland’s Andrew Porter admits that he cannot wait to get to grips with France in Saint-Denis next Saturday night.

A meeting between the two pre-tournament favourites, this will go a long way to deciding the destination of the title next month, and both have claimed all five match points from their opening outings last weekend.

Andy Farrell’s men brushed Wales aside with ease and yet could have scored far more than 29 points. The French put 37 on the scoreboard against Italy at Stade de France but were far less assured in their Sunday afternoon encounter.

That doesn’t dilute the difficulty of the task ahead.

Ireland’s record in Paris the last decade is good with two wins and a draw from their last five visits, but the eight-point loss recorded on their last trip, in October of 2020, was the largest margin by far between the teams in that time.

The points for and against columns in the other four stand at 63 for Ireland and 59 for France. The visitors have just about won games they should have claimed comfortably and even lost one, the 10-9 reversal six years ago, that should never have been in any doubt. And those were meetings with a French side still in something of a slump.

Porter has 41 caps for his country but has only faced les Bleus twice. Both games ended in defeat, one of them coming in Dublin. The Leinster prop knows too well that Ireland, up to third in the world rankings this week, will need to ‘bring their best’ to Paris.

“It's a tough place to go but thinking back even to 2018 when we went over there and Johnny kicked that drop-goal when the clock was in the red, thinking back to those days, you want those days again. We will be chomping at the bit to go over to Paris."

They will prepare this week with all 23 of those involved last Saturday apparently having come through the Wales game without injury. That said, it was late last week when a number of injury absentees were ultimately revealed.

Keith Earls was one of those and the Munster winger will continue the rehab on his hamstring injury with Munster this week. Rob Herring, who also sat out the opener, is unavailable with a calf problem.

Connacht’s Dave Heffernan has been called up as cover at hooker as a result.

The three Ulster players released to play for their province against Connacht in the URC last Friday – Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney – have since been subsumed back into the Ireland collective.

Farrell has some interesting choices ahead of him with Robbie Henshaw and Iain Henderson both due to be fit for a full week’s training but it’s difficult to see the coaches leaning any other way than towards those who started last weekend.

Tweaks to the bench may be about it.

Whatever the squad’s composition it has the makings of a fascinating contest. France at their best have always been able to marry brute physical force with delectable ball-in-play skills. That goes for their forwards and their backs.

Ireland’s recent successes against them have largely depended on sheer intensity and a rigorously prepared structure and game plan. Individuality and imagination have been largely restricted to strike plays. That has all changed.

Porter is among a blockchain of beefy forwards who can bring muscle, dexterity and soft hands to the party and it’s clear that those involved have embraced a change in direction that has produced some exceptional performances and results.

"It's the way the coaches have designed things in terms of our style of play. It helps each player bring the best of their abilities to the table. We're not confined to a strict playing style. It allows every player, not just in the pack, to express themselves and showcase all their ability.”

Eleven of last week’s starters, and three replacements, are Leinster players. Plenty has been made of that and the drift towards a more expansive Leinster style so it was interesting to hear Porter talk about an arena that is a level up and a style that is different to boot.

Whatever the similarities or differences with club and country, it is working.

The win against Wales brought to nine the number of games Ireland have now won on the trot. The record, brought to a halt with a loss to the Wallabies in Brisbane in the summer of 2018, is eleven although Championship points are of far more importance.

"We're not looking at that nine in a row, you have to take everything as it comes,” said Porter. “They're an incredible team with the players they have but we're definitely more than capable of turning them over in their home patch.

“That's the nature of this competition. It's nearly knockout rugby. It's like the semi-final or final in terms of getting maximum points. It's really important to build momentum and (Saturday’s win) was really good in that sense."