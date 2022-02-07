Hamstring injury to keep Keith Earls out of Ireland's trip to Paris

The veteran has already sat out Ireland’s defeat of Wales and will now have the same watching brief this Saturday when Andy Farrell’s men take on France.
Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 13:29
Brendan O'Brien

Keith Earls will miss his second Six Nations game of 2022 with the news that the Munster wing is to continue his rehab from a hamstring injury with the province.

The veteran has already sat out Ireland’s comfortable defeat of Wales last Saturday and will now have the same watching brief this coming weekend when Andy Farrell’s men take on France in Saint-Denis.

Rob Herring was another who missed that opening four-try, bonus point defeat of the Welsh. The Ulster hooker is once again unavailable because of a calf problem so Connacht’s Dave Heffernan has joined the squad as cover.

The Ulster trio of Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney have all rejoined the national collective after playing for their province against Connacht in the URC last Friday evening.

There were no injury issues to report from the opening game two days ago when Ireland claimed a 29-7 win at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland squad for round two game against France:

Backs (16): Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 34 caps; Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps; Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 28 caps; Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps; Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps; Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 28 caps; Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 13 caps; Mack Hansen (Connacht) 1 cap; Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 53 caps; James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps; Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps; Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps; Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped; Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 93 caps; Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps; Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps.

Forwards (20): Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps; Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 19 caps; Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 26 caps; Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 23 caps; Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps; Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 13 caps; Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 53 caps; Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 113 caps; Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps; Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps; Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 17 caps; Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps; Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 80 caps; Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps; Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps; James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps; Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps; Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps; Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps; Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps.

