Ireland v Wales talking points: Wales were woeful but Ireland were far from perfect

Plenty more in the tank

Wales were woeful but Ireland were far from perfect. Andy Farrell’s men had a try on the board inside two minutes, but there is a much more fluid and consistent performance in them than this.

That opening period threw up a number of frustrations as they were just a per cent or two off their A-game. One long Jamison Gibson-Park pass from the base of a ruck found the floor before ricocheting off Bundee Aki’s shin.

Ireland went 41 minutes between their first and second tries. They failed to add a fourth in the last 20 minutes. All this against a Welsh side that, for once, played a game that was in tune with so many of their regions’ performances.

There are two ways of looking at this. You can fret that Ireland might lapse back into the up and down form that held before that breakthrough defeat of England last March. Or you can take the view that winning so comfortably while playing at something below their best is a plus.

It was said repeatedly on the TV by pundits, players, and coaches alike two days ago and it bears repeating here: the conditions were awful. Johnny Sexton said the elements were much worse than anything they faced in November when their game was much slicker. They can and will play better than this.

Not so predictable now

If the execution wasn’t always on the nose then the ambition was still wonderful to see. This is an Ireland team that asks all sorts of questions of the opposition thanks not just to the physical intensity of what they do but the fleet of foot and mind they use to do it.

Time and again they kept Wales on their toes by taking the less expected option, whether that be a quick nip down the blind side, the variety of receiver, or in the way a forward moves his feet before the point of contact. All that creates an extra inch or two.

The concern is that, as with the All Blacks game three months ago, Ireland left the door open behind them for far too long. Ireland play a Leinster-type game: 17 of the 23 have Leinster connections, and perhaps it’s time they started showing Leinster’s ruthlessness.

History not beckoning yet, but it could

Ireland’s record winning streak stretched to 12 in a row. It only ended with an 18-9 loss to Australia in the first of three Tests Down Under, in the summer of 2018 after which Joe Schmidt’s side rebounded to claim that series with two wins in the following weeks.

This Six Nations opener brings the current selection’s run to nine. Were they to beat France in Paris — no easy ask, obviously — then Italy would bring up 11. That would leave them aiming to match the record away to England and maybe beat it at home to Scotland.

Put simply, if they do the Grand Slam then it would cap the most remarkable run in the history of Irish rugby, not least because it would incorporate that superb defeat of New Zealand last November as well. All that would leave is, ahem, a decent World Cup.

Start as you mean to go on

Mack Hansen, eh? Nuff said.

Decisions, decisions

If Hansen’s superlative debut makes him impossible to drop in Paris next week then there are other questions over jerseys and who fills them that face Farrell and his brains trust. They’re not headaches so much as first-world problems. He’ll be delighted to have them.

Tadhg Beirne gifted Taine Basham a late try that deprived Ireland of a clean sheet but the Munster forward had already done more than enough to weigh the ledger in his favour after another first-class all-round performance in the second row.

His form this season has been superb but Iain Henderson has been a mainstay of this Irish team as well and, with James Ryan still considered the anchor in that department, then it is a case of two into the one other available place won’t go.

Henderson is due to be fit for training this week but Beirne will surely go again.

The other poser is intriguing. Robbie Henshaw is the reigning Rugby Players Ireland and Rugby Writers of Ireland player of the year but missed some training sessions in Portugal and wasn’t used on Saturday even though Farrell made it clear that he was fit and available.

Aki and Garry Ringrose both claimed tries against the Welsh and didn’t do anything to dirty their bibs over the course of the afternoon. It’s an embarrassment of riches for an Irish team that will be well served in the midfield regardless of the combination.