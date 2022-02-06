Antoine Dupont: We know Ireland is the big cheese

Antoine Dupont warned France they must improve quickly before Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland after needing to overcome a sloppy start to beat Italy in Pari.

Gabin Villiere's hat-trick ultimately powered Les Bleus to a bonus-point victory in wet conditions at the Stade de France, but Italy struck first through debutant Tommaso Menoncello as they benefitted from the hosts' early ill-discipline.

Supposedly this was a question of how many tries France would score; how quickly they would emulate the bonus-point victory achieved so ruthlessly by Ireland against Wales on Saturday. As it turned out, a brave and coherent display by Italycombined to make it more difficult than expected.

For all the recent talk of a ‘New England’ in the Six Nations, and despite their 27-point defeat, perhaps it is Kieran Crowley’s Italy that are starting afresh. They were ultimately overwhelmed by Gabin Villière’s hat-trick but can be proud of the way they defended. It was more than simple passion and commitment: there was a plan and a structure. A muscular early run by Juan Ignacio Brex hinted at a testing time ahead for France.

The final score perhaps flattered the French, and Dupont admitted a repeat performance would not be good enough when Ireland, who opened with a 29-7 rout of Wales on Saturday, head to Paris next weekend.

"The supporters will have seen that we made a lot of errors this evening and a lot of poor decisions in difficult conditions," Dupont said. "At least we can be satisfied with the result...

"We were imprecise in all parts of the pitch, we gave them things, penalties, forward passes. We have to correct those and be more serious and rigorous. The chances will then follow.

"We know Ireland is a big cheese, surely the favourites for the championship. They showed how good they are yesterday, we know what awaits us."

Villiere got his first try late in the first half, then helped France make sure of victory in a more assured second-half showing.

"You have to be at your best on the first day, and there you go we were, it gives me great pleasure and does me good, especially in front of this crowd," the Toulon winger said.

"This endorses two weeks of hard work and the score reflects that, the bonus point in the bag. Therefore we will not spit on the performance."

Italy's performance was better than the final score suggested, and captain Michele Lamaro said there was plenty to build on ahead of next week's match against England.

"They've created a lot, yet we were pretty good in defence, we were pretty good physically but we have to get consistency in the whole game," he said. "The forwards did a pretty good performance, especially on the physical side. We faced them with all we had and that's all I can ask of the boys.

"I'm happy for that but there's still lots of things to work on."

France tries: Jelonch, Villiere 3, Penaud. Cons: Jaminet 2, Ntamack. Pens: Jaminet 2.

Italy tries: Menoncello. Cons: Garbisi. Pens: Garbisi.

FRANCE:

Jaminet, Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Villiere, Ntamack, Dupont, Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Woki, Willemse, Jelonch, Cretin, Alldritt.

Replacements

: Bamba for Atonio (50), Gros for Baille (50), Moefana for Danty (58), Mauvaka for Marchand (58), Taofifenua for Willemse (56),

Lucu for Dupont (70), Cros for Alldritt (70), Ramos for Jaminet (75).

ITALY: Padovani, Menoncello, Brex, Zanon, Ioane, Garbisi, Varney, Fischetti, Lucchesi, Pasquali, Cannone, Ruzza, Negri, Lamaro, Halafihi. Replacements: Fuser for Fischetti (50), Faiva for Lucchesi (51), Zilocchi for Pasquali (51), Nemer for Cannone (51), Marin for Menoncello (58), Braley for Varney (65), Zuliani for Negri (70), Pettinelli for Halafihi (56).

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).