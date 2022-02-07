Andy Farrell to play waiting game on injured Keith Earls

Ireland boss Andy Farrell will this week decide whether to call in a replacement for Keith Earls after the veteran wing returned to Munster for treatment on a hamstring injury.

Earls, 34 and on the brink of a century of Ireland caps, missed out on a 97th appearance on Saturday when he was ruled out of the Six Nations opener against Wales. He had been pencilled in for the bench but was forced out of selection and instead was due for a scan over the weekend.

Hooker Rob Herring also left camp and returned to Ulster following a calf injury.

Farrell said Earls had been “gutted” to leave the Ireland squad as he praised fellow Munster wing Andrew Conway, who continued his good form with two tries against Wales in the 29-7 win to take his Test tally to 15 in 28 appearances.

The head coach likened Conway’s work ethic and team spirit to Earls.

“He’s a top-class professional and he goes about preparing for any game in an order that’s a brilliant example for anyone that’s coming in,” Farrell said of Conway. “He’s probably learned quite a bit from the master, Keith Earls at Munster as well because Keith has obviously got an injury for us last week and he was gutted to leave the camp.

“We will miss the likes of Earlsy simply because he epitomises what we want this environment to be. He shares absolutely everything that he’s got to make sure that this team gets better. It doesn’t matter what the competition is, he makes sure that he gives his all so that we all benefit. That’s certainly rubbed off on Andrew as well because he’s just as good a professional as Keith is and he’s just as sharing as well in how he’s gone about his learnings and that’s priceless for the likes of Robert Baloucoune, Mack Hansen, and Michael Lowry.”

Conway was withdrawn on the hour having scored his tries within six minutes of each other at the start of the second half.

“He had a sickness,” Farrell said. “He wasn’t feeling well for most of the day and he managed to score his tries and then get off so he’s fine. We have a clean bill of health really. Iain Henderson is fit and ready to go, and so is Robbie Henshaw, so we’re in good health.”