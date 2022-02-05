Scotland v England: How they rated

Finn Russell held his nerve for the Scots' winning kick
Supersub: Scotland's Ben White scores their side's first try during the Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire 

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 20:30

SCOTLAND

STUART HOGG: The captain was not able to influence the game as he would have liked but played his part in a strong rearguard action. 7/10 

DARCY GRAHAM: The Edinburgh winger was Scotland's most dangerous attacking outlet. Laid on White's try. 8 

CHRIS HARRIS: The Gloucester centre was influential in a strong rearguard action that helped keep the English at bay. 7 

SAM JOHNSON: The Glasgow centre was unable to impact the game as much as he would have liked. Replaced just after the hour mark. 6 

DUHAN VAN DER MERWE: The Worcester winger was heavily involved in the action early on. 7 

FINN RUSSELL: The Racing 92 stand-off held his nerve to kick the decisive penalty. His crossfield kick led to the penalty try. 8 

ALI PRICE: The Glasgow scrum-half had to go off for a spell in the first half with a head injury. 6 

RORY SUTHERLAND: Won a breakdown turnover but was unable to seize control of the scrum. Replaced after 50 minutes. 6 

GEORGE TURNER: The Glasgow hooker had to do a lot of defending. Replaced after 50 minutes. 6 

ZANDER FAGERSON: The Glasgow prop was solid in defence but part of a Scottish scrum that did not function at its best. Replaced after 50 minutes. 6 

JONNY GRAY: First start for Scotland in 11 months but the Exeter lock was unable to impose himself the way he would have liked. 6 

GRANT GILCHRIST: The Edinburgh lock was a key performer in the engine room. 7 

JAMIE RITCHIE: The Edinburgh flanker put in a big shift before having to leave the pitch on the buggy after an hour. 7 

HAMISH WATSON: The Edinburgh flanker could be satisfied with his contribution and made life difficult for England. 7 

MATT FAGERSON: Scotland's best player on the day after being named man of the match. Towering. 8 

Replacements - Debutant Ben White made a stunning impact when he scored a try during his early cameo in place of Ali Price and Scotland came on strong in the closing stages after making a raft of substitutions. 8 

ENGLAND 

FREDDIE STEWARD: Tough Six Nations baptism for a player who starred during the autumn. 5 

MAX MALINS: Emerged as one of England's most effective carriers, even in heavy traffic. 7 

ELLIOT DALY: Starved of ball, he was unable to show he can be a genuine option at outside centre. 6 

HENRY SLADE: Showed some nice touches and was at home at inside centre. 6

JOE MARCHANT: Barely saw the ball in a long afternoon for the versatile Harlequins back. 6 

MARCUS SMITH: Scored all of England's points until he was replaced in the final quarter. Brilliant try. 8 

BEN YOUNGS: Set up Smith superbly for his try and his experience was needed at Murrayfield. 6 

ELLIS GENGE: Tackled himself to a standstill and always an option to carry at close quarters. 7 

LUKE COWAN-DICKIE: Outstanding afternoon - until he gave away a penalty try that swung the match. 4 

KYLE SINCKLER: Like Genge, relished battling in the trenches and never took a backwards step. 7 

MARO ITOJE: A quieter afternoon for one of England's world-class forwards. 6 

NICK ISIEKWE: Banished memories of being hooked early in 2018. Solid comeback. 6

LEWIS LUDLAM: Fully warranted his recall to the back row with a physical shift full of commitment. 7

TOM CURRY: An ever-present for England but his debut as captain ended in frustration. 6 

SAM SIMMONDS: Explosive running was evident on several occasions. Deserves his place. 7 

Replacements - Should Smith have been replaced in the final quarter? George Ford did nothing wrong but Smith was on fire. It was not the replacements that lost England the game, however. 5

Murrayfield delirious as late Finn Russell penalty retains Calcutta Cup

