Scotland v England: How they rated

The captain was not able to influence the game as he would have liked but played his part in a strong rearguard action. 7/10
The Edinburgh winger was Scotland's most dangerous attacking outlet. Laid on White's try. 8
The Gloucester centre was influential in a strong rearguard action that helped keep the English at bay. 7
The Glasgow centre was unable to impact the game as much as he would have liked. Replaced just after the hour mark. 6
The Worcester winger was heavily involved in the action early on. 7
The Racing 92 stand-off held his nerve to kick the decisive penalty. His crossfield kick led to the penalty try. 8
The Glasgow scrum-half had to go off for a spell in the first half with a head injury. 6
Won a breakdown turnover but was unable to seize control of the scrum. Replaced after 50 minutes. 6
The Glasgow hooker had to do a lot of defending. Replaced after 50 minutes. 6
The Glasgow prop was solid in defence but part of a Scottish scrum that did not function at its best. Replaced after 50 minutes. 6
First start for Scotland in 11 months but the Exeter lock was unable to impose himself the way he would have liked. 6
The Edinburgh lock was a key performer in the engine room. 7
The Edinburgh flanker put in a big shift before having to leave the pitch on the buggy after an hour. 7
The Edinburgh flanker could be satisfied with his contribution and made life difficult for England. 7
Scotland's best player on the day after being named man of the match. Towering. 8
Debutant Ben White made a stunning impact when he scored a try during his early cameo in place of Ali Price and Scotland came on strong in the closing stages after making a raft of substitutions. 8
Tough Six Nations baptism for a player who starred during the autumn. 5
Emerged as one of England's most effective carriers, even in heavy traffic. 7
Starved of ball, he was unable to show he can be a genuine option at outside centre. 6
Showed some nice touches and was at home at inside centre. 6
Barely saw the ball in a long afternoon for the versatile Harlequins back. 6
Scored all of England's points until he was replaced in the final quarter. Brilliant try. 8
Set up Smith superbly for his try and his experience was needed at Murrayfield. 6
Tackled himself to a standstill and always an option to carry at close quarters. 7
Outstanding afternoon - until he gave away a penalty try that swung the match. 4
Like Genge, relished battling in the trenches and never took a backwards step. 7
A quieter afternoon for one of England's world-class forwards. 6
Banished memories of being hooked early in 2018. Solid comeback. 6
Fully warranted his recall to the back row with a physical shift full of commitment. 7
An ever-present for England but his debut as captain ended in frustration. 6
Explosive running was evident on several occasions. Deserves his place. 7
Should Smith have been replaced in the final quarter? George Ford did nothing wrong but Smith was on fire. It was not the replacements that lost England the game, however. 5