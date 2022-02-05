TV View: All is well in the safe hands of Uncle Donal Lenihan

TV View

The omens are good. Too good, perhaps.

A full and healthy squad, with one or two Lions not even making the cut, such is the strength in depth available to Andy Farrell. A long unbeaten run. The happy memory of last autumn’s victory over the All Blacks. Opponents who are short a number of big names – or, in the case of Alun Wyn Jones, a series of small names.

What can possibly go wrong for Ireland?

Spoiler alert: nothing.

They win well. They score four tries. They bag a bonus point. The new cap from Down Under has a blinder. Johnny Sexton is not carried off in small pieces. The crowd are back and the Aviva is rocking, to such an extent that come the closing stages communal giddiness prompts a Mexican wave. It’s off to France in the finest of fettle next weekend.

RTÉ’s coverage starts promisingly too. At the helm on pitchside is Jacqui Hurley, resplendent in a coat so strikingly pink she can only have stolen it from Molly Ringwald. The presence of Jacqui is always reassuring. She’s bright, she’s knowledgeable, she treats the audience like adults and she never makes it all about herself.

Equally reassuring is the presence of Donal Lenihan on co-comms with Hugh Cahill. We’ve been through a pandemic, we’ve been through a series of lockdowns but we still have Donal. Solid and avuncular, he’d make a great, ahem, uncle, and on afternoons like these he’s nothing less than an uncle to the nation.

Even the weather conditions – gusty, with rain forecast for 3pm – are reassuring. This is the Six Nations. This is Ireland in February. We don’t want the sun to be splitting the stones.

Similarly the hosts’ start is everything that could have been asked for. Within a minute Mack Hansen, making his debut after apparently spending the last few weeks living in a caravan in Bohola (something like that anyway), sprints down the left to bring Ireland deep into enemy territory. Within two minutes he shovels out the pass that puts Bundee Aki over in the corner. Hansen is proving quite the hit. Mmmmbop.

Dónal, keen amateur genealogist that he is, nearly falls out of his seat bringing us Hansen’s seed, breed and generation. “His grandfather came from Castlemartyr, County Cork!” Of course he did, Dónal.

The remainder of the half is scrappy. Wales give away penalties. Sexton misses two of them. The wind continues to blow and the rain arrives bang on 3pm. Ireland’s interval lead of 10-0 is less than they might have expected yet it’s hard to see how and where the visitors, without the services of Wyn Jones and George North and Justin Tipuric, will turn it around.

Ten minutes after the restart Andrew Conway has got in for two tries. It’s hard to see how and where the visitors will turn it around without the services of Barry John, Gareth Edwards, Phil Bennett and JPR Williams.

They don’t quite get nilled, albeit only because Tadhg Beirne misdirects a pass and Taine Basham gets in for a late consolation try. Dammit. Zammit.

Still, there’s a time and a place for giving away soft, meaningless tries and well done to Beirne for identifying it, even if Donal, clearly a man for whom eternal vigilance is the price of freedom, frets that this concession might haunt Ireland should the championship end up being decided on points difference.

Donal: relax, dude. It won’t be. I’m telling you here and now. Ask Dr Con if you don’t believe me. You can cut out and keep this paragraph if you want.

Afterwards we’re treated to some enlightening video analysis of Ireland’s attacking play by Jerry Flannery, a splendid find by RTÉ, highlighting what he terms “the small margins that make such a difference”. It falls to Stephen Ferris to shower some rain on the winners’ wedding day.

Wales, he notes, “didn’t really turn up”. They had guys missing, guys out of position, no physical edge and no sparkle. Had Ireland been on their game, he adds, they could have put 50 or 60 points on them. Stephen says all of this in a cheerful manner with a big smile on his face. Isn’t it ironic?

It’s been a good day for former Canberra residents who relocated here. Mack Hansen, yes, but Jacqui Hurley too. And so to the City of Light next weekend.

Paris in the spring? Mais oui, Madame. Donal will be travelling via Castlemartyr.