'You said it was a gamble, not me' - Farrell thrilled with Hansen debut

Andy Farrell wasn’t in any way surprised by Mack Hansen’s impressive debut for Ireland against Wales on Saturday afternoon.

The Connacht wing made an instant impact by punching Ireland into the Welsh 22 and eventually providing the pass assist for Bundee Aki’s opening try after less than two minutes of this Six Nations campaign.

Eventually named man-of-the-match, the Australian-born Hansen also played a pivotal role in teeing his team up for the fourth bonus-point try on the hour. The stadium interviewer put it to Farrell afterwards that the gamble had paid off.

“You said it was a gamble, not me,” Farrell replied. “He’s nice and calm, he plays and trains like that and he was always going to be like that.” Hansen himself sounded all the right notes off the field as well as on.

“The guys inside made my job easier, forward and backs running great lines and playing very well together. We’ve been working on that in Portugal so to have it all come together like that is special in front of a packed crowd. It was great to see fans back in.” The Connacht wing has made a meteoric rise since arriving from Australia over the summer and thoughts turned to his nearest and dearest at home in Canberra who were watching on in the middle of the Australian night.

“It’s honestly been a dream come true,” said the former Brumbies man whose mother Diana is Cork-born. “Everyone here has adopted me as their own. And I couldn’t be prouder to be Irish today, yeah.

“I think my family and friends are watching so a shout out to them. I got some special messages throughout the week and it just made this week so special for me. I couldn’t be happier, to be honest.” For captain Johnny Sexton this was a case of job done.

The veteran out-half was part of a Leinster side that put up some enormous scores against Montpellier and Bath last month and he doesn’t need telling that Ireland could and probably should have had more than just four tries to their name here.

“It’s never going to be perfect in your first game, like it wasn’t today,” he said. “We got lots to improve on and we will pick apart the performance like we do all the time. It’s just another thing to be doing that after a win.

“Last year we lost the first game and the Grand Slam is gone, the Triple Crown is gone, everything is gone in one game and you’re up against it trying to win a championship. We’ve everything to play for now and that’s where you want to be in terms of trying to build momentum.

“But we know it is a massive test next week, going to Paris and trying to get a result is incredibly tough and we’ll have to be at our very best to do that. France and a lot of teams will have confidence from a good November and summer, they will give us a test.” Farrell echoed the thoughts of his captain.

France kick off their Six Nations campaign at home to Italy tomorrow. Whatever the end game to this tournament, this game featuring the two pre-tournament favourites next Saturday in Stade de France will be one of the key staging posts.

“Its always nice to get a win and the bonus point is the extra bonus for us in difficult conditions,” said the head coach. “We gutsed (sic) it out and it was never going to be perfect with the conditions Wales defended very well and especially on their own goal line. There’s things we can be better at.

“We need to dust ourselves down, that’s the key, isn’t it? The next one is a big one over in Paris. We have an extra day preparation than them because they play tomorrow so we need to come back in to work on Sunday night and hit the ground running.”