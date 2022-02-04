Ulster go top of URC table after bonus point derby win

Ulster 32 Connacht 12

Rob Baloucoune’s try in the fourth minute of stoppage time wrapped up a bonus-point win and moved Ulster to the top of the United Rugby Championship standings.

Billy Burns’ crossfield kick left Baloucoune, who also scored a superb first-half try, with the easiest of finishes right at the death in Belfast to leave Ulster top of the table with 10 games played.

Ulster lost 36-11 to Connacht at the Aviva Stadium earlier this season and started like a team intent on reversing that result.

They were on the front foot in the opening quarter and coasted into a 14-0 lead after 20 minutes with tries from Greg Jones and former Munster hooker Declan Moore on his debut.

Mike Lowry and Rob Baloucoune, released this week by the Ireland squad, played like they had a point to prove and Lowry’s sparkling footwork led to the opening try, weaving his way through before off-loading to Jones for a simple dot-down.

After 20 minutes Moore scored a second try, bundling his way over after peeling off the tail of a lineout. Nathan Doak nailed both conversions.

Connacht won on two of their last four visits to Belfast and were never out of it. Oran McNulty scored in the corner after a Sam Arnold off-load.

Baloucoune showed serious gas for Ulster’s third try, skinning Arnold and John Porch after Lowry wisely gave him the ball early which allowed him to open up and stretch his legs. Ulster led 21-5 at half time.

Seven minutes after the restart, Connacht scored again. Ulster messed up inside their own ‘22’, Fitzgerald drew in two defenders and Alex Wootton finished to help reduce the deficit to 21-12.

Doak added two penalties but the bonus-point try evaded them. Cian Prendergast’s good display for Connacht almost resulted in a late try for the visitors but he was held up just short of the line, moments before his sin-binning in stoppage time, as Ulster held on for a comfortable win.

Scorers for Ulster: Tries – Jones, Moore, Baloucoune 2; Cons: Doak 3, Pens: Doak 2.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: McNulty, Wootton; Con: Fitzgerald.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, A Curtis, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, D Moore, G Milasinovich; A O’Connor, S Carter; G Jones, M Rea, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: E O’Sullivan, C Reid, R Kane, M Kearney, N Timoney, D Shanahan, B Moxham, R Lyttle.

CONNACHT: J Porch; P Sullivan, S Arnold, T Daly, A Wootton; C Fitzgerald, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, T Tuimauga; N Murray, O Dowling; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: J Murphy, J Duggan, G McGrath, L Fifita, P Boyle, C Reilly, C Forde, O McNulty.

Referee: Andrew Brace.