Awesome Ireland grab eight tries to crush Wales

Ireland 53 Wales 5

Ireland’s U20s got their Six Nations campaign off to a winning start in Cork with a rampant bonus-point win over Wales as the crowds returned to Musgrave Park for the first time since February 2020.

Richie Murphy’s side ran in eight tries and conceded just one late on to consign the Welsh to a record U20 championship defeat, wing Chay Mullins leading the scoring with two tries.

Ireland had come into the competition as something of an unknown quantity having been denied Under-18 and U19 representative rugby due to the Covid-19 pandemic but their high-tempo approach and fluent play quickly won over the big home crowd and exploited a less cohesive Wales outfit which conceded three first-half tries before succumbing to a second-half demolition.

Ireland took a 22-0 lead into the half-time break through well-taken tries from wing Chay Mullins, scrum-half Michael Devine and lock Mark Morrissey, while the Welshmen failed to take advantage of their own opportunities and also had wing Oli Andrew sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

A second yellow, this time for lock Joe Peard, further dented Welsh chances as skipper Reuben Crothers, James McNabney and James McCormick added to Mulins’ second to deliver an emphatic victory.

The evening’s proceedings had started on a sombre note as the teams led a moment of silence for the late Tom Kiernan, who had passed away earlier in the week at the age of 83 after a lifetime’s service to Cork, Munster, and Irish rugby but Ireland’s future mainstays quickly lifted the mood again.

Fly-half Charlie Tector opened the scoring with a penalty inside three minutes before Ireland grabbed their opening try off first-phase ball in the 14th minute. Scrum-half Devine moved the ball away from a scrum just over the Welsh 10-metre line with quick passing through the backline to full-back Patrick Campbell, the Munster academy full-back from nearby Rochestown timing the final pass to perfection to suck in defenders. Mullins, 10 metres out, still had work to do but finished well to move Ireland into an 8-0 lead.

Home dominance continued as Wales lost Andrew to the sin-bin after deliberately knocking on Campbell’s attempt to reach Mullins at the end of another fast-paced sortie down the right.

Ireland scored twice in Andrew’s absence, first through Devine. Tector kicked his first conversion of the night and was lining up another after Mullins again crossed in the corner only for the referee to rule out the try having judged an obstruction from hooker McCormick to allow his No.8 James Culhane through the gap to create Mullins’ opportunity.

Tector did not have to add his second conversion on 34 minutes after Morrissey crashed over to send Ireland into the break with a 22-0 lead, the only blemish coming from the loss of hometown hero Campbell to a thigh injury five minutes before the interval.

Two tries soon after half-time sent Wales into freefall as Ireland claimed their try bonus point through captain Reuben Crothers on 43 minutes before fellow Ulster flanker James McNabney added another three minutes later. Tector converted the first but not the second but Wales’ night worsened on 47 minutes when they lost Peard to a yellow, with Ireland once again piling on the misery. Mullins finally got his second of the night on 52 minutes, Tector converting and even once Peard returned from the bin, hooker McCormick finished off a powerful maul to stretch the score to 46-0.

Welsh avoided the whitewash thanks to Andrew’s 76th-minute try but Ireland finished with a flourish, centre Ben Brownlee adding the eighth try of the night, converted by Tony Butler.

IRELAND: P Campbell (A King, 35); C Mullins (C Tector, 64 - HIA; M Devine for Tector, 73 - HIA), F Gibbons, B Brownlee, S Mallon; C Tector (T Butler, 52), M Devine (E Coughlan, 52); J Boyle (O Michel, 49), J McCormick (J Hanlon, 62) , S Wilson (R McGuire, 60); C O’Tighearnaigh (A McNamee, 60, (R O’Sullivan, 62)) , M Morrissey; J McNabney, R Crothers - captain, J Culhane.

WALES: C Winnett (E Fackrell, 66); H Huston (J Lloyd, 60) , B Bradley (J Hawkins, 46), E James, O Andrew; D Edwards, H Williams (M Lloyd, 60); J Cowell (R Barratt, 46), E Daniel (M Vennes, 32), N Evans; J Peard, L Jones (B Williams, 56); A Mann - captain (T Cowan, 22-32 - HIA), E Fackrell, B Moa (T Cowan, 49).

Referee: Julianne Zussman (Canada).