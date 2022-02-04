View from Wales: Look down on us at your peril

It's just as well Wayne Pivac’s Welsh team can look beyond the naysayers and doom mongers in their homeland or else they might never have bothered getting on their flight to Dublin.

Notorious slow starters in the autumn, Wales usually come to life after Christmas and, to their credit, have won six titles in the past 16 seasons. Last year’s came out of the blue and was, admittedly, aided by a red card in two of the four games they won.

They also scored a record number of points (164), tries (20) and try bonus points (3). Something was working, it seems.

The Autumn saw then beat their two 2023 World Cup pool rivals, Fiji and Australia, and it is no coincidence that Pivac has named 13 of the side that beat the Wallabies in November for the clash with the Irish.

He is trying to build some continuity into a team shorn of some of the greats of the recent era — Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate. Time marches on and he is waiting for no one.

Instead of bemoaning his losses he has uncovered some new names. The most obvious has been Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins is establishing himself in the centre, Taine Basham was the stand-out player in the autumn and Callum Sheedy is finding his feet.

Some of the old warriors may yet return for one final shot at glory in next year’s World Cup, but Pivac has unashamedly marched on. His faith in his new look side, which only lost by a score to the world champion Springboks and turned over the Aussies, admittedly with the help of another red card, has been unwavering.

Yes, they may have ridden their luck, but those red cards were never factored into their pre-match plans. They would have been foolish not to have taken advantage.

When you have the win in the bag you can take all the counterarguments from the opposition about how they would have won if they had had 15. They didn’t . . . end of.

Andy Farrell’s side will no doubt come into today’s game high of confidence after ending last year with eight straight wins, including that epic mauling of the All Blacks, and probably seeking to make amends for the defeat in Cardiff last year.

But the one thing they will need to counter is any air off superiority. Look down on this Welsh team at your peril.

This is not a team made up of players who, week in week out, are the whipping boys of the URC and Europe. Wales has always produced good players and they can rightly claim to be one of the most successful teams in Six Nations history — certainly superior to the Irish. Just read the stats... and weep.

The strength of feeling that is always whipped up before games between two Celtic cousins inevitably ends up amicably enough in beer and song and today will be no different. Johnny Sexton might claim there is no love lost between the two teams, but it will be the calm heads who come through in the end.

There will be no one calmer, or playing with more purpose and clarity, than Ellis Jenkins. He has waited since 2018 to get his first start in the Six Nations due to a horrendous knee injury and doesn’t intend to let the Irish spoil his big day.

“Everyone has written us off, but we are just focused on ourselves. We can talk all day about how good Ireland have been in the last couple of campaigns, but all that matters is how good they are this weekend and how good we are,” said Jenkins.

“Form doesn’t count for a lot when it comes to Test match rugby. If we took too much notice about every headline that was written then we would never stop worrying about things. We’ve talked about winning the championship again. That’s starts on Saturday.”

On your marks, get set for a classic clash of mug your neighbour.