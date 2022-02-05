Six Nations: Shackles off, crowds back, intrigue high - let's get it on

Forget Christmas, for rugby supporters across Ireland this is the day of which has been long dreamed. The fortunate ones will descend on Aviva Stadium this afternoon for the return of the Guinness Six Nations as we know it, with capacity crowds and all the hullabaloo that has been missing since Covid-19 interrupted our lives. And has there been a more eagerly anticipated championship than this?

After quite a few years of stagnating tactics and a season of empty stadia, the northern hemisphere embarks on its annual jamboree in extremely rude health, buoyed by November victories over previously dominant rivals from the south that were, certainly in Ireland’s case, grounded in a fresh outlook and approach, free from the shackles of prescriptive rugby.

It has all made for what looks to be the most difficult championship to call in years amidst the intrigue of how each nation is faring 18 months out from a World Cup.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell discussed the issue of striking that difficult balance this week after he unveiled his team to take on defending champions Wales in Dublin today. Would he sacrifice silverware this March for making steady progress towards France in 2023?

It is a balance none of his predecessors have managed to find, not least the most recent one, when Farrell was on Joe Schmidt’s coaching staff and they peaked too soon with the Grand Slam in 2018 and all the other high points that made them World Rugby’s team of the year, only to fall flat on their faces at the following year’s World Cup in Japan.

The current head coach will be guarding against a repeat but he would not say no to success over the next five games and seven weeks.

‘We’d all love a trophy, we’d all love a trophy,” Farrell said. “Nobody would lie to that but for us success is pushing on with our game, it definitely is, and I think trophies look after themselves in that regard.

“We always have a focus on where we’re going and what we’re trying to achieve and how we’re trying to get there. Putting ourselves under pressure in the autumn against great sides is one step and the next step is a competition with a trophy at the end of it that we want to do really well in. And we want to improve our performance and then grow the confidence and grow that connection with the fans and take ourselves on a journey. To me, the journey is unbelievably tough and when you look at it back in September, it could be a little bit daunting but it’s exactly what we want. We want to put ourselves under pressure and we want to see how we deal with that pressure.

“The Six Nations is always that, it’s the ultimate test as far as a rugby competition is concerned and then you look at what we’ve got down the track, it’s exactly what we want.”

Ireland’s eight-match winning streak that began midway through last season’s championship has been achieved with style, their evolving gameplan finally being executed to a consistently high standard that makes them many observers’ fancy to overcome the difficult schedule that will take them to France next weekend and England in round four and make it a fifth title since 2009, and a fourth in eight years.

Yet Farrell knows all too well that Ireland have to stay ahead of the curve if they are to lift the trophy for the first time since 2018. Just as he will expect opposition analysts to have found holes to exploit in his team, the Ireland boss has been keeping his players grounded by providing them with plenty of areas for improvement.

“Put simply, you can analyse any big game,” he said on Thursday. “You can look back in history and say ‘wow, that was a brilliant performance’. But when you watch it back again, there are lots of errors all over the place.

“There’s areas that are nowhere near where our game should be. That’s a great place to be for us. We want to keep pushing boundaries and see where we can take it.”

For all that the Welsh challenge this afternoon has been dismissed given their loss to injury of several influential senior players including captain Alun Wyn Jones, Wayne Pivac’s team have arrived in Dublin as defending champions and as last year’s opening fixture in Cardiff came to prove, they are a team eminently capable of maximising advantageous circumstances, such as Peter O’Mahony’s early red card.

We are back in the nip and tuck of a Six Nations now, with all the high intensity and physicality that comes with it. Wales must not be underestimated and Ireland are surely too canny to start believing in the good reviews and predictions of glory. The team Farrell has selected, including the introduction of wing Mack Hansen, and the expected addition of further layers to the gameplan, suggests a continuation of the upward trajectory. Ireland should have too much for the visitors.