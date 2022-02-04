Ireland must stay alert for full 80 minutes, pleads U20 coach Richie Murphy

Ireland U20s head coach Richie Murphy has urged his team to stay switched on for 80-plus minutes at Musgrave Park when they kick off their Six Nations campaign against Wales.

The U20s return to Cork for the first time since 2020 after last year’s championship was moved to a single centre at Cardiff Arms Park due to Europe-wide travel restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic. It was Murphy’s maiden campaign as head coach having succeeded Noel McNamara, who had led the 2019 team to a Grand Slam and a winning start of three from three to the 2020 championship before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The class of 2021 managed a third-place finish in Cardiff and though only a handful of players remain in the set-up Murphy wants the lessons of last year to be absorbed by the current crop of 20s.

“Every game that you’re in you’ve got to be fully focused and fully focused for every minute of that game so that you’re putting your best foot forward,” Murphy said.

“One of the things I felt last year was that we just came in and out. Our levels of concentration in-game wavered just a little bit too much and that cost us probably in the end, especially one or two decisions that we made in the English game, one or two things in that French game when we had the game probably under our control in the first half. Then we let it get away from us in the second half.

“So the big focus for our guys this year is having a minute-by-minute, play-by-play focus and making sure that we’re not giving the opposition stuff that they can feed off. Because that’s massively important in any competition like a Six Nations.”

It is a squad, like the Welsh, which has missed out on age-grade international rugby at U18 and U19 due to the pandemic, which makes this year’s championship something of an unknown quantity but Munster supporters will recognise Ireland full-back Patrick Campbell and could also get a glimpse off the bench of Ennis RFC products scrum-half Ethan Coughlan and fly-half Tony Butler, all three of whom made their senior debuts in the Champions Cup win at Wasps in December.

There is also a place on the bench at Musgrave Park for Highfield back-rower Ronan O’Sullivan in a matchday squad captained by 2021 squad back-rower Crothers. The Ulster academy flanker is one of four players selected who featured last year with lock Mark Morrissey, prop Jack Boyle and winger Chay Mullins complete the returning quartet.

Wales arrive in Cork looking for a first Six Nations win over their hosts since 2018 and head coach Byron Hayward said: “Ireland are always a strong side. They have a great system bringing players through so it is going to be a massive challenge for us but one we’re looking forward to.

“We respect Ireland but we’re not really paying too much attention to them and just focussing on getting our game right.”