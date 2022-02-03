Andy Farrell: Mack Hansen is a player who 'makes things happen'

Andy Farrell is backing Mack Hansen to hit the ground running against Wales just as he has done over the last two weeks in Ireland camp.

The versatile Connacht back, whose mother was born here, only arrived in the country last summer but received a first-call up to the national squad last month and now finds himself fast-tracked straight into the XV for a Six Nations opener.

The absence through injury of James Lowe had left a door open for someone to walk through but this selection is a tribute to his stunning form for Connacht and ability to soak up everything thrown at him in recent days.

“He’s a smart rugby player, he makes things happen,” said Farrell on Thursday afternoon, a matter of hours after naming his matchday 23. “He knows how to give himself involved in the game. He’s got great feel, he’s got a good skillset across the board.

“It’s tough when you come into international camps but the ones that do best and hit the ground running and end up getting a good few caps straight away are the guys that are able to be able to pick things up straight away and Mack has certainly done that.”

Lowe aside, Ireland were doing well on the injury front going into the tournament but Farrell revealed that their options for the visit of the Welsh this weekend were narrowed somewhat by a quintet of concerns.

Keith Earls suffered a hamstring strain on Wednesday and had a scan on the injury today while Robert Baloucoune, who many expected to slot in on the vacant wing, had a hamstring “niggle” at the end of last week.

Robbie Henshaw, who wasn’t named in the squad, is another who had a niggle, in his case on an adductor muscle, but it seems last year’s player of the year and Lions stalwart was ready to go but simply lost out to others.

“A good few days of rehab has got him back up to speed again,” said Farrell. “He missed a couple of sessions there and that allowed the other three guys to get through his work. Rob is fine but the rehab has done him good so Bundee and Ringer get to start.”

Iain Henderson, who hasn’t played since November, was “just short” of full fitness but should be fine for the start of next week’s business which will end with a trip to Paris, while Rob Herring has suffered a calf injury.

And Farrell also explained the reasoning behind his decision to go with Joey Carbery, who has not played since mid-December, on the bench rather than Jack Carty whose form all season with Connacht has been exemplary.

“Joey knows how we operate because he has been in camp quite a bit through the summer and the autumn. Then you look at what you need off the bench and he covers quite a few positions there and that all adds to the picture.

“I know that Joey hasn’t played at all really since the injury but when do you get these people back up to speed? He is fit. The pressure that we put on ourselves at training he has excelled at, so he is ready to go.”

Wales are missing a whole host of big names for the encounter at the Aviva Stadium but the Ireland head coach was predictably complimentary of the side put out by Wayne Pivac when it was put to him that the visitors are being all but written off.

“It’s a good side. You look at the back line and there’s danger all over isn’t there? They talk about the people that they don’t have but the people that have the opportunity this week will add to the depth by performing like they always do when they put the red jersey on.”