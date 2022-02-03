Eddie Jones’ fighting talk won't dilute febrile Calcutta Cup atmosphere

Whatever fate awaits his weakened team at Murrayfield, Eddie Jones will not be beating a hasty solo retreat out of Edinburgh on public transport.

England’s acerbic head honcho made that mistake four years ago, catching a train to Manchester before spending what was left of the weekend as a guest of Alex Ferguson’s. If the gung-ho Aussie didn’t fully appreciate local hostility towards visiting English teams and those who manage them when he got on board, he certainly did by the time he got off.

Jones was roughed up by so-called Scottish fans, an incident which might have left him wondering how much worse the experience would have been had England not the perfect guests and lost the match by 12 points.

Scottish Rugby issued a statement condemning the ‘disgusting behaviour’ behind the verbal and physical abuse. It was not what former Lions captain Gavin Hastings had in mind when he hoped pre-match for a home performance good enough to ‘rub his (Jones’) nose in the dirt’.

If this is what happens to the head honcho when England lose, how much worse does it get when they win and cart the Calcutta Cup off south of the border? When England did just that on their last excursion, Jones had abandoned the notion of travelling home alone amidst disgruntled Scots as not the brightest idea.

Four years on, those skirmishes have not diminished his fighting spirit. “We’re going up there to get them,” he said, grinning at the prospect. “We’re going after them.”

What his players think of such sabre-rattling may be another matter entirely but Jones’ threat will have been rolling from glen to glen as a clarion call to the clans. It will not have done anything to dilute the mood swirling around what has become the most febrile biannual fixture.

The mutual sense of Anglo-Scottish animosity can be felt as much before the match as at its end. Clive Woodward complained about the massed pipe bands delaying England’s entry into the stadium and then disrupting their exercise drills out on the pitch.

Alf Ramsey, the only other England manager knighted for winning a World Cup, would have been more than faintly amused had he lived to see it. Ramsey’s caricature as a fake English toff taking a lowly view of the Scots, spun around a story of what happened when he and the lads took the overnight sleeper from King’s Cross to Glasgow.

A steward knocked on the door to Ramsey’s compartment the next morning and wished him the time of day, adding: “Welcome to Scotland.” To which Alf is said to have replied: “You must be ******* joking.” Jones would have been sorely tempted to use the same expression in response to a series of bodyblows derailing his grand plan for the Six Nations before he could get the England train out of the station.

Losing one captain, Owen Farrell, was bad enough. Then he lost another, the admirable Courtney Lawes, to concussion. Out of action since the 32-15 home win over Australia last November, Farrell had been due to resume normal service at Murrayfield on the tenth anniversary of his Test debut there. Jones had gone to some trouble to clear the way for Farrell’s reaffirmation as his automatic captain, including the baffling decision to cast George Ford aside.

While few questioned Marcus Smith’s right to start at No. 10 as the brightest of the young English sparks, Ford had been in the form of his life at the controls of a resurgent Leicester. His omission, therefore, beggared belief until Farrell’s ankle operation prompted a hasty recall.

The one player England cannot replace isn’t Farrell but his centre partner, Manu Tuilagi whose struggle to keep body and soul in one piece seems to know no bounds. The loss of their midfield rock is difficult to overestimate.

Since losing the World Cup final in 2019, Jones has capped a bewildering 32 players in two years. Some have gone almost as soon as they arrived, it’s a wonder the revolving door in and out of the dressing-room didn’t fly off its hinges long ago.

Of England’s 23 against Scotland last year, the list of survivors could be as few as eight: Henry Slade, Ben Youngs, Ellis Genge, Maro Itoje, Tom Curry, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Max Malins and Ford. Such a turnover has created confusion and uncertainty.

Curry’s emergence to lead the side means that at 23 he will be the youngest since the 22-year-old Will Carling first led England in 1988.

It’s one win in four for England against the Scots since rattling up 61 points at Twickenham five years ago. Another Murrayfield defeat would give Scotland their first back-to-backs wins over the auld enemy since the Grand Slam year of 1984.

It’s all very well Jones talking the Scotland game up as ‘going after them’ but there are gnawing doubts as to whether England are in a fit state to cope with opponents who have been going after them of late to devastating effect. The one certainty about Murrayfield is that Jones won’t be hanging around at the end to pose for selfies with Scottish fans…