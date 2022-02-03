Andy Farrell sticks to core of squad that defeated All Blacks

A Test debut on the Ireland wing for Mack Hansen against Wales this Saturday was not the only surprise sprung by Andy Farrell on the eve of an eagerly-anticipated Guinness Six Nations Championship.

That the head coach will start the 2022 campaign at Aviva Stadium with much the same team that overcame New Zealand in thrilling style last November was not unforeseeable. It is Farrell’s core group of senior players who have delivered eight successive Test victories since round three of the 2021 championship after all and they have proven capable of playing an attractive, fluid style of rugby with intelligence, power and pace.

The team to face the defending champions this Saturday has 13 of the same names on the teamsheet as Johnny Sexton resumes the captaincy on his 102nd Ireland cap and partners scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose have been retained in midfield as Robbie Henshaw misses with the incumbent centre partnership set for its 15th Test outing, and in the back three, the uncapped Connacht wing Hansen comes in to replace the injured James Lowe on the left with Andrew Conway on the right and Hugo Keenan at full-back for his 17th consecutive Ireland start.

Lowe’s absence to a muscle strain sustained in training at Leinster late last month is a blow given his big left boot that was employed with great effect as part of Ireland’s exit strategy from their own half but his place was thought to be going to one of either Ulster’s in-form Robert Baloucoune or Munster veteran Keith Earls, who had been the outside back replacement in all three November Tests, taking his Ireland appearances to 96 caps.

Hansen, 23 and in his first season in Ireland after joining Connacht from the Burmbies, has leapfrogged them both courtesy of his qualification through his Cork-born mother, while the inclusion of Ulster centre James Hume in what was previously Earls’ bench role at number 23 has seen both Baloucoune and provincial team-mate Michael Lowry released back to Ulster for the rescheduled United Rugby Championship derby at home to Connacht on Friday night.

There is a reassuring familiarity about a pack that performed all the basics really well last year and also showed its ball-playing chops in open play, integrating seamlessly with the backline and capable of unlocking defences with soft hands and eye for a well-executed offload.

The trio of Andrew Porter at loosehead, hooker Ronan Kelleher and tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong is now widely regarded as one of, if not the best front rows in world rugby while there is a balanced look to the back row also with Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan all keeping their spots.

The one change to the starting pack that helped down the All Blacks 29-20 comes in the second row where Farrell has rewarded form in selecting Munster’s British & Irish Test Lion Tadhg Beirne to partner James Ryan at the expense of Iain Henderson, who has played little rugby due to injury since that famous November win.

Ryan, too, is short of minutes given his own injury issues and Ulster captain Henderson may have to wait for much-needed gametime given that Farrell has elected for the less experienced Ryan Baird as back-up.

There is further new blood on the bench as hooker Dan Sheehan, like Hume, stands by for a Six Nations debut having kept Rob Herring out of the matchday squad, while at fly-half Joey Carbery has proven his fitness following a fractured elbow last December to hold off Jack Carty as play-making cover for Sexton and Keenan, with Munster team-mates Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray also retaining their bench berths from the autumn as they caps number 80 and 93 respectively.

Cian Healy, poised for cap 113, and Finlay Bealham, will be the propping replacements in what looks like a strong, impactful and experienced set of replacements as Ireland look to hit the ground running and maintain momentum ahead of the following weekend’s trip to Paris to face championship favourites France.