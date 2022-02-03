Mack Hansen set for debut as Ireland team named for Six Nations opener

Connacht's Mack Hansen will start on the wing as Andy Farrell has named his side for Saturday's Six Nations opener with Wales (Aviva Stadium, 2.15pm).
Hansen will debut in a side captained by Johnny Sexton who will earn his 102nd cap. Sexton is partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson-Park.
Joey Carbery is the named on the bench, beating out Jack Carty for the role of reserve fly-half.
Hansen is part of a back-three that sees Hugo Keenan at full-back and Andrew Conway on the other wing.
Ireland will also have the experience of Munster duo Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray to call on from the bench.
H Keenan, A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki, M Hansen, J Sexton, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong, T Beirne, J Ryan, C Doris, J Van Der Flier, J Conan.
D Sheehan, C Healy, F Bealham, R Baird, P O'Mahony, C Murray, J Carbery, J Hume.