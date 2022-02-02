Malakai Fekitoa signing means next Munster coach will have exciting squad to work with

For a club yet to confirm its coaching ticket for next season, Munster have pulled off a potentially sound piece of business in signing Malakai Fekitoa from Wasps for next season.

Hot on the heels of a raft of contract extensions, including that inked by Springbok lock RG Snyman, the arrival of a former All Black on a two-year deal means the people that replace departing coaches Johann van Graan, Stephen Larkham and JP Ferreira have an exciting group of players waiting for them.

Fekitoa, 29 and a World Cup-winning squad member with the All Blacks in 2015, has some serious pedigree having made his Test debut at 22 in 2014, won a Super Rugby title with the Hurricanes in 2015 and faced the British & Irish Lions in the 2017 Test series.

The Tongan-born centre left New Zealand for Toulon that year after 24 Test caps and eight tries and was in the side beaten at Thomond Park in the following season’s European quarter-final, so has first-hand knowledge of the province’s passionate support.

Fekitoa can play at both inside and outside centre and his move to Munster all but confirms the expected departure this summer of South African Damian de Allende, who has been linked with a move following van Graan and Ferreira to Bath.

With lock Jason Jenkins also due to exit at the end of his one-year contract and flanker Chris Cloete also indicating on social media this week that he is set for a summer departure, there will be quite a South African exodus from the province but Fekitoa’s arrival signals that Munster remain intent on casting their net for players able to integrate with an established pool of homegrown talent and an exciting crop of youngsters, many of whom helped their Covid-hit side score a famous European pool bonus-point win at Wasps in December.

Fekitoa was one of 18 Wasps players unavailable to head coach Lee Blackett due to injury that day and It has been a frustrating time in the English Premiership for a player who has now switched his allegiances back to Tonga ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

His appearance off the bench against Saracens last weekend was his first in four months, signalling a comeback from a second shoulder operation in two years that have restricted him to 39 games since joining from Toulon in 2019.

His departure comes as sides are looking to economise ahead of a salary-cap reduction that will also see former Leinster fly-half Jimmy Gopperth leave while Thomas Young and Vaea Fifita join Cardiff and Scarlets respectively.

And while Blackett yesterday paid tribute to Gopperth for providing Wasps with “countless memorable moments” and “remarkable” longevity, the head coach’s words of thanks to Fekitoa were more measured.

“We will always remember Malakai for being a model professional, who gave his all whenever he has pulled on a Black and Gold shirt,” Blackett said. “It was great to have Malakai back out on the field at the weekend, he will continue to bring a lot to the squad for the remainder of the season."

Whoever coaches the centre at Munster next season will be hoping they can offer some rather more effusive praise.