Ireland's Mr Dependable Hugo Keenan sets his sights on 'a bit of silverware'

A cloudless blue sky provides the backdrop as Hugo Keenan dials in from Ireland’s pre-Six Nations training camp in Quinta do Lago. As snapshots go, it sums up just about perfectly the man’s time with the national team.

It’s hard to recall an instance where the Leinster full-back has put a step wrong. There may be footage somewhere of some co-commentator pointing out that his positioning in the backfield, or some pass or tackle, could have been better but none spring to mind.

Whether with club or country he has proven himself to be a combination of a Mr Dependable and a player who can come into the attacking line as a second playmaker with a quality of passing that is invaluable in tight spaces and spots. He has five tries to his name as well.

Full-back is a position that can be ruthlessly exposed. There is no hiding place in the back field. Think of how Robbie Henshaw, a world-class centre, toiled when Joe Schmidt tried him there against England three years ago.

Rob Kearney knows what it is to exist in this splendid isolation. Now retired after 95 appearances for Ireland and another three Tests with the Lions, he can only applaud the consistent excellence Keenan has come to deliver.

“Yeah, he’s been unbelievably impressive, hasn’t he? I trained a lot with Hugo in Leinster coming to the end of my career and he’s really surprised me at how quickly he has taken to the role of No. 15 in international rugby.

“It’s a difficult position and it does take a lot of time to learn how to be very good at it but he has done it very quickly and the impressive thing for me is that there are very few weaknesses in his game.”

Just as impressive is the speed with which he has stitched himself into the fabric of Andy Farrell’s side. It took him just 13 months to earn his first 16 caps. Kearney needed 21 and Girvan Dempsey an almost laggardly 34.

His promotion into the officer class seems like a no-brainer now but this is a guy who was a late developer at school in Blackrock where he skippered the fourths at one point. Soccer held sway over his emotions until he was 17.

There was no roadmap laid out in Farrell’s mind when Keenan got the nod back in October of 2020. Or, if there was, then he certainly didn’t share the details of it with the man himself.

“To be honest, I got into the squad originally through a bit of luck. There was a good few injuries at the time, people coming back from lockdown with a few niggles, and I got my first run in the European games. That’s what got me into the Irish squad.

“Then Earlsy had a knock and there were basically a few injuries that gave me a chance. It was about taking those opportunities when they came. So there was no long-term chat with Faz or anything like that. It was always game by game and that’s how I was taking it.”

Though he has the full range of skills, Keenan agrees that the mental side of a player’s game is every bit as important in making the step up to the elite level and, in that, he feels the timing of his elevation may have helped.

There were no crowds when he made the upgrade. Stadia here and abroad were devoid of spectators and, while the buzz of a proper matchday was missing during the various lockdowns, so too was the sense of pressure that inevitably comes with all that.

Whatever the nature of those initial steps, he is here now, on the brink of another Six Nations as an entrenched member of the back line and a team and squad that is aiming to use last November’s clean sweep as a springboard to further success.

“I suppose that’s probably the standard that we’ve set and it’s about building upon that. We didn’t win anything in November. We’ve got an opportunity over the next six, eight, whatever number of weeks it is to get a bit of silverware.

“We’re obviously focusing game by game but we’ve got that goal at the end of it as a team and something to drive us towards. It’s good foundations but we’ve a lot to improve on and we’ve been working on those things over the last week.”