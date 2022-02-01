Johnny Sexton: Ireland-Wales rivalry is not as nasty as it was

Johnny Sexton feels the rivalry between Ireland and Wales is nowhere near as rancorous as it used to be.

It was the former Wales – and Ireland – coach Warren Gatland who was most responsible for the strained relations between the Celtic cousins when he launched a verbal grenade into the pre-match Six Nations meeting back in 2009.

“Of all the teams in the Six Nations, the Welsh players dislike the Irish the most and they are all very motivated to be playing on Saturday,” the Kiwi suggested prior to an Ireland win in Cardiff which would secure a rare Grand Slam for the visitors.

Sexton has faced the Welsh 16 times now, winning seven, drawing one and losing the other eight. He has played them here, there and in New Zealand during the 2011 Rugby World Cup, starting in 2010 when they faced off at Croke Park.

"There's probably a rivalry in almost every game in their own unique way,” said the Ireland captain ahead of the sides’ Six Nations opener at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday. “With us and Wales, there have been big battles over the years.

“In my early days especially there was a nastier side to it. I think now when you talk about rivalries, Leinster-Munster, all the provinces have that rivalry because you don't like losing to the guys close to you.

"There's probably an element of that with the Welsh boys that they get on so well with the Irish boys on Lions tours and after games. When you have relationships like that you don't want to lose to people you're close to.

“Not all rivalries are like that, some of them you're just not close to the people and you want to beat them."

Wayne Pivac’s visitors are missing a whole host of those same Lions for this engagement. Add in the regions’ traditional poor form, the qualification of all four provinces for the European Cup knockout stages and Ireland’s eight wins in a row and the odds seemed stacked in the home team's favour.

Sexton, like others in Ireland camp, was keen to point out that the Welsh were coming off the same sort of adverse results with their clubs last season but still went on to claim the Championship so absent opponents is not something he is keen to dwell on.

Surely, it’s advantage Ireland though, no?

"I'm not going to say that, because then I'm insulting the guys coming in and the guys coming are excellent players. The guys who are injured have big reputations because they played multiple tests for their country and performed week in and week out.

"They have guys coming in are at the start of their journeys and could go on and have the same careers as the guys ahead of them.

"So there's not one ounce of complacency in our squad, we've seen the calibre of player they're missing but they've got some got some excellent players to come in and replace them."

That remains to be seen but there are no such unknowns when it comes to an Ireland squad that is as deep and as fit as maybe ever before. Only James Lowe is unavailable and that was known long before they flew to Portugal for their pre-tournament training camp.

News that the likes of Tadhg Furlong, Joey Carbery and Iain Henderson are fit and training has added further wind to their sails after a superb autumn window when they saw off the All Blacks, Argentina and Japan.

The hope is that the squad can find a similar rich vein of form in the coming weeks.

“I said this last week at the captain’s launch: we’re in a very similar situation to last November when there wasn’t a lot of game time in most of the lads with games called off or whatever, or injury or sickness.

“Some guys had one game or not even that and we hit the ground running so it’s not an excuse or something we’ve spoken about. When you come in the door of Irish camp you’re expected to hit certain standards and the guys doing that day in and day out at training are the guys who will get picked and the guys who don’t won’t.

“That’s it in a nutshell. The proof will be in the pudding on Saturday. If we put in a good performance then we were fresh and good to go. If we don’t play well and lose people will say we were undercooked. You are judged by the result and performance but there is no excuse.”