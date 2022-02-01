Five Irish in the hunt for European Player of the Year award

Leinster lead the way with three nominations in Caelan Doris, Jimmy O’Brien and Josh van der Flier while the Irish game is also represented by Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue and Ulster’s Michael Lowry in a 15-strong list arrived at following the four-game Heineken Champions Cup pool stage.
Five Irish in the hunt for European Player of the Year award

Munster's Jack O’Donoghue is presented with the Heineken Champions Cup Star of the Match Award after the win against Wasps

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 13:43
Simon Lewis

Five Irish players have made the longlist of nominees for the 2022 EPCR European Player of the Year Award, published on Tuesday.

Leinster lead the way with three nominations in Caelan Doris, Jimmy O’Brien and Josh van der Flier while the Irish game is also represented by Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue and Ulster’s Michael Lowry in a 15-strong list arrived at following the four-game Heineken Champions Cup pool stage.

Named the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy in honour of the former Munster head coach and Heineken Cup-winning captain, its two most recent winners have also made the longlist with current holder Antoine Dupont, captain of defending champions Toulouse, and 2020 European player of the year Sam Simmonds of Exeter Chiefs also nominated.  

Tournament organisers EPCR have opened public voting on their website https://www.epcrugby.com/epoty with the list shortened to five players following the semi-finals in May. 

The winner will be decided by a combination of the public vote and the verdict of the judging panel.The five-person panel, one from each of the broadcast rights holders, including Alan Quinlan of Virgin Media, will also be able to add players who did not make the initial longlist based on performances in the knockout stages which commence with a Round of 16 in April.  The voting will then re-open and 

The winner of the 2022 award will be announced following the Heineken Champions Cup final in Marseille on, May 28.

2022 EPCR European Player of the Year nominees: Grégory ALLDRITT (Stade Rochelais), Alex DOMBRANDT (Harlequins), Caelan DORIS (Leinster), Antoine DUPONT (Stade Toulousain), Gaël FICKOU (Racing 92), George FORD (Leicester Tigers), Michael LOWRY (Ulster), Jimmy O'BRIEN (Leinster), Jack O'DONOGHUE (Munster), Damian PENAUD (ASM Clermont Auvergne), Semi RADRADRA (Bristol Bears), Sam SIMMONDS (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus SMITH (Harlequins), Josh VAN DER FLIER (Leinster), Cameron WOKI (Union Bordeaux-Bègles).

More in this section

Patrick Campbell scores a try 15/1/2022 'A lot of hard decisions were made, but I still think I made the right decision'
Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw 28/1/2022 Irish injury worries ease ahead of Six Nations opener
Wales v Scotland - NatWest 6 Nations - Principality Stadium Injured Jamie Bhatti out of Scotland squad but Duhan van der Merwe fit to return
<p>Connacht's Denis Buckley</p>

Connacht light on front row options for Friday's trip to Ravenhill

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up