Five Irish in the hunt for European Player of the Year award

Five Irish players have made the longlist of nominees for the 2022 EPCR European Player of the Year Award, published on Tuesday.
Leinster lead the way with three nominations in Caelan Doris, Jimmy O’Brien and Josh van der Flier while the Irish game is also represented by Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue and Ulster’s Michael Lowry in a 15-strong list arrived at following the four-game Heineken Champions Cup pool stage.
Named the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy in honour of the former Munster head coach and Heineken Cup-winning captain, its two most recent winners have also made the longlist with current holder Antoine Dupont, captain of defending champions Toulouse, and 2020 European player of the year Sam Simmonds of Exeter Chiefs also nominated.
Tournament organisers EPCR have opened public voting on their website https://www.epcrugby.com/epoty with the list shortened to five players following the semi-finals in May.
The winner will be decided by a combination of the public vote and the verdict of the judging panel.The five-person panel, one from each of the broadcast rights holders, including Alan Quinlan of Virgin Media, will also be able to add players who did not make the initial longlist based on performances in the knockout stages which commence with a Round of 16 in April. The voting will then re-open and
The winner of the 2022 award will be announced following the Heineken Champions Cup final in Marseille on, May 28.