Five Irish in the hunt for European Player of the Year award

Five Irish players have made the longlist of nominees for the 2022 EPCR European Player of the Year Award, published on Tuesday.

Leinster lead the way with three nominations in Caelan Doris, Jimmy O’Brien and Josh van der Flier while the Irish game is also represented by Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue and Ulster’s Michael Lowry in a 15-strong list arrived at following the four-game Heineken Champions Cup pool stage.