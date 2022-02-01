It is just a short drive from the football fields of Nemo Rangers to the rugby stadium at Musgrave Park where Patrick Campbell will step out as an Ireland U20 international on Friday night. Yet the decision to switch codes and follow a professional pathway into sport was less than straightforward.

The 19-year-old is, if selected, poised to make it a Six Nations debut in his hometown against Wales having already made his entrance into the senior Munster side when he started at full-back against both Wasps and Castres in the opening rounds of the Champions Cup pool stages.

It was a European bow to remember in Coventry on December 12 as academy first-year Campbell and seven other debutants helped their Covid-hit province to a famous bonus-point victory. The full-back even scored a try that day to announce his arrival with stand-in head coach and full-time academy manager Ian Costello suggesting it had all been a breeze for a player who had won an All-Ireland Minor Football Championship with Cork at Croke Park in 2019.

Having collected his winners medal in front of 82,000 people, the idea of pulling on the red jersey of Munster would not have occurred to the Nemo clubman, never mind the green of Ireland just two and a half years later.

“No, to be honest, not at that time,” Campbell said. “I didn't think I'd be here, but look, the last two years have been a bit of a whirlwind, but I think everything happens for a reason and I'm very happy where I am at the moment.”

Not that it had been an easy choice to leave football behind.

“Oh it was a huge decision,” he said. “Playing with lads who you grew up with since you were four years old and then telling them you're going to switch codes. A lot of hard decisions were made, but I still think I made the right decision.

“I think I've always enjoyed the sense of professionalism that sport has and I want to see how far I can go with that.”

Selection by head coach Richie Murphy this weekend would further vindicate Campbell’s decision and the Rochestown-reared, PBC-schooled full-back acknowledged his bag days out with the Cork minors have played their part in acclimatising to his new life in professional sport.

“100%. Playing in Croke Park for the semi-final and final, mentally preparing yourself for big games, I think that really helped for that game in particular, with the hype around it. I really do think the GAA helped in that way.

“Yeah, those big games give you confidence and experience. I think that will really play into the games over the next few weeks. Hopefully it can improve my game.”