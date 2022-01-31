Injured Jamie Bhatti out of Scotland squad but Duhan van der Merwe fit to return

Injured Jamie Bhatti out of Scotland squad but Duhan van der Merwe fit to return
Jamie Bhatti is out of the Scotland squad (Nigel French/PA)
Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 11:57
Tom Fry

Jamie Bhatti has withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against England because of injury.

But key winger Duhan van der Merwe has joined up with Gregor Townsend’s men ahead of the BT Murrayfield clash.

Glasgow prop Bhatti received treatment shortly after coming off the bench in Saturday’s win over Connacht and has been replaced by Allan Dell of London Irish.

Bhatti wrote on Twitter: “Gutted to be out injured so close to the tournament. All the best to everyone playing.”

Wingers van der Merwe and Kyle Rowe have both joined up with the squad after missing the start of the training camp through illness.

Sean Maitland has returned to Saracens after being called up in their absence last week.

The Scottish Rugby Union also announced that Josh Bayliss would continue his recovery from concussion at Bath.

Joey Carbery and Robbie Henshaw 28/1/2022

Irish injury worries ease ahead of Six Nations opener

