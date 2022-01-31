Top14 drill down: Bordeaux tighten their grip at the summit

As 2022’s opening Six Nations weekend looms on rugby’s horizons, European clubs usually look forward to some time off, as the leagues take a break for at least part of the international window.

Not so in the Top 14 this season, after games postponed because of Covid-19 were rescheduled during the international window. In total, 10 clubs in the French top-flight have catch-up games to play, including Toulouse - who are two matches behind schedule - and Toulon, who have three games to pull back.

It means Toulouse, shorn of a multitude of internationals after this week, won’t get a break until after their match against Stade Francais on March 5, while Toulon may not get a break at all depending on their progress in the Challenge Cup - a competition in which they’re three for three so far.

Here, then, is the latest Top 14 table, heading into the first international weekend of 2022 - when there’s also a full programme of domestic games.

Ne cherchez pas la meilleure série à suspense c'est le #TOP14 🤯 L'@UBBrugby indétrônable 👑 Le @MHR_officiel fonce sur le podium avec @LeLOURugby 🥈🥉 Bien malin celui qui devinera quelle équipe terminera à la 6e place... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/i3IxtzaCaZ — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) January 30, 2022

And here are the results from what’s officially the 16th round of 26 in the French domestic competition.

4 succès à la maison pour 3 à l'extérieur ! ⚖️ Cette 16e journée fut plutôt équilibrée 📊 pic.twitter.com/f8tK2Lph8i — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) January 30, 2022

‘On target’ Bordeaux open up a 10-point lead

Castres have not beaten Bordeaux since head coach Christophe Urios moved from one club to the other in 2019.

They have come close - the two sides drew 23-23 at Stade Pierre Fabre in September, and just four points separated them at Chaban Delmas last season. But the visitors never looked in the running as they lost 23-10 on Saturday, their four-match domestic winning streak shuddering to a halt, while Bordeaux’s own Top 14 winning run extended to five, and their lead at the top of the table to 10 points. And they have a game to catch up.

Victoire face au Castres Olympique 23-10 ! 🔥



Prochain rendez-vous à Chaban dimanche 20 février pour la réception du Racing92 🏟#iloveubb #ubbco #rugbytop14 pic.twitter.com/0xZHFrpHYQ — UBB Rugby (@UBBrugby) January 29, 2022

The game was over as a contest by halftime as the iron-willed hosts opened up a 20-0 lead.

La combinaison créative en touche qui aboutit à un essai pour Picamoles ! 🧠



L'UBB domine les débats et mène 20 - 0 à la mi-temps #UBBCO pic.twitter.com/4c2oGRK9ms — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) January 29, 2022

The unusually timid visitors - after a dressing room rocket at halftime from the club president - fought back in the second to ensure the scoreline wasn’t totally dreadful, but the damage had long been done.

Urios said he was ‘relieved’ to pick up four points, given the opponents. “We are always relieved when we beat Castres,” he said. “We were precise and clean in the first half. In the second half, we got hooked. But … I'm happy, relieved, we never panicked. We are first … we want to stay there as long as possible. We are on target for now.”

Biarritz's grip on the Top 14 is weakening

A week before the European break, 14th-placed Biarritz lost 23-25 in the Top 14 at home to then 13th-placed Perpignan. That result rooted the Basque side to the foot of the table and saw Brive, who had lost at home to Bordeaux, slip to second from bottom.

𝐇𝐄𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐔𝐗 🤩⚫️⚪️

Ils nous avaient manqué ces sourires #WEARECAB pic.twitter.com/SYcKZ8PSvv — CABCLRUGBY (@CABCLRUGBY) January 30, 2022

On Saturday, 13th played 14th for the second time in two Top 14 weekends as Brive hosted Biarritz. And the visitors lost their second relegation dogfight in a row.

Truth is, they made it easy for Brive - who played the entire second half with a maximum of 14 players, after lock Lucas Paulos was sent off for a stupidly pointless headbutt, and nearly half of it with just 13 on the pitch.

Il n'y a peut-être pas la vitesse, mais il y a le geste ! Carton rouge pour Lucas Paulos 🟥 #CABBO pic.twitter.com/6t6I7VI3sS — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) January 29, 2022

Even with their extended numerical disadvantage, Brive were better in the second 40 - they had to be. They kept the visitors scoreless while extending their lead from 19-10 to 33-10, a 75-minute try from Thomas Acquier giving them a bonus point that saw them jump from 13th to 10th in the table.

“Nothing worked for us today,” Biarritz captain Steffon Armitage said, again invoking a backs-to-the-wall spirit that has been the club’s survival mantra for some weeks. “We are last - there's nothing left to lose, we can't go any lower. The only thing possible is to go back up.”

Sopoago solo as Lyon climb table

Earlier in the season, Lyon coach Pierre Mignoni - who’s at the centre of rumours about his future - repeatedly called for patience as his star signing Lima Sopoaga bedded into the club system following his arrival in October.

À montrer dans les écoles de rugby ! La superbe action collective du LOU 👏



➡️ https://t.co/2CIbCLGkrZ pic.twitter.com/pTfpUoMyNg — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) January 29, 2022

On Saturday, Sopoaga was deadly with the boot, kicking 13 points including a drop goal, as Lyon won 28-23 at Perpignan, and was consistently clever in attack and solid in defence. Safe to say, he’s settled.

C'est la mi-temps à Perpignan.



Le LOU Rugby est mené 10-9 face à l'USAP, après un essai d'Acebes sur la sirène. Il faudra être davantage appliqués et efficaces en 2nde période pour espérer mieux. #USAPLOU #TEAMLOU #TOP14 pic.twitter.com/fnk0bs52t1 — LOU Rugby (@LeLOURugby) January 29, 2022

He would, of course, point to the equally impressive work of his team-mates - notable among them that of the ever-excellent Jordan Taufua - in Lyon’s match-winning performance. But there was still some frustration as Perpignan picked up a defensive bonus courtesy of Shahn Eru’s 80th-minute try.

As Sopoaga’s halfback partner Jean-Marc Doussain said: “We should have killed the game at 28-16 and three tries to one, but a win on this ground where others have lost is important.”

🔴⚫️ 5 sur 5 en Janvier !



Le LOU Rugby invaincu en 2022 après 5 matchs importants en ce mois de janvier.



Prochain objectif : le Stade Francais, samedi prochain (17h) au Matmut Stadium de Gerland #TeamLOU pic.twitter.com/oaF7xXR9sD — LOU Rugby (@LeLOURugby) January 29, 2022

In the final reckoning, that late bonus point may prove crucial for Perpignan’s chances of survival, but it won’t feel like it right now, after another loss at home.

Retour en images sur la rencontre de samedi face au @LeLOURugby 🟡🔴



USAP - 23 🆚 28 - LOU #Hemtornat #Top14 pic.twitter.com/gKjP8nEd9x — USAP (@usap_officiel) January 30, 2022

Loosehead Sacha Lotrian said: “We wanted more. We still showed the desire to defend our line and snatch this defensive bonus point at the end, but we are really frustrated.”

Imperfect 10: La Rochelle fail depth stress-test

It is a rugby truth universally accepted that La Rochelle seldom lose at home. Until Saturday, Toulouse were the only side to have managed it - twice - in the past three years.

Then Montpellier added their name to the list of fortress wreckers, winning 29-23, and bringing the total number of times the Rochelais have been beaten at home since 2014 to a round 10.

#TOP14 - L'image de la J16 : La leçon d'Aprasidze



🤔Comment dit-on "insaisissable" en Géorgien ? 🇬🇪 Le demi de mêlée du @MHR_officiel Gela Aprasidze a assuré la traduction lors de la victoire des siens à Marcel-Deflandre ! 📚 💨 pic.twitter.com/juhMVJklnr — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) January 30, 2022

There were excuses. Injuries, illness and international call-ups have taken their toll - Gregory Alldritt and Jonathan Danty were away with France; Will Skelton, Reda Wardi and Levani Botia among the injured; and Pierre Bougarit absent with Covid.

C'est la journée ! Encore un essai de "filou" après une combinaison en touche ! 🔥 #SRMHR https://t.co/qop7cpd8qq pic.twitter.com/GmrAU5AKBl — Canal Rugby Club (@CanalRugbyClub) January 29, 2022

Ronan O’Gara’s side failed the strength-in-depth stress test. They weren’t even able to pick up a defensive bonus point, as a faster, smarter and more aggressive Montpellier - on their way to a seventh Top 14 wins in a row - outplayed them at almost every turn.

📸 Retour en images sur la victoire de nos Cistes sur la pelouse du @staderochelais 23 à 29 ! #TeamMHR 🔵⚪️ #SRMHR pic.twitter.com/3jr38FQfCn — Montpellier Rugby (@MHR_officiel) January 30, 2022

O’Gara took responsibility. "With all the absences, it's understandable that we were not at the same standard - but at the same time I was disappointed with our performance,” he said.

“We lacked the last 10 to 20 percent in speed, acceleration, power.”

Opposite number Philippe Saint-Andre was understandably delighted as his own patched-up side did what O’Gara’s couldn’t. “We scored four tried at La Rochelle - it’s never easy. Last year at this time we were 13th,” he said. “We had no backrow player on the bench; we only had Vincent Giudicelli as a hooker. We made do with what we had."

Dupont’s one-match return

A third defeat in a row for the defending Top 14 champions, not counting the 28-0 Champions Cup walkover awarded to Cardiff last weekend was almost enough to wipe Antoine Dupont’s timely return after nearly 50 days out of action off the headlines.

Plus que quelques minutes avant le coup d’envoi de #STR92 !

Les visages sont sérieux et concentrés… #GoST pic.twitter.com/OnmJwR58h4 — Stade Toulousain (@StadeToulousain) January 29, 2022

Racing 92, themselves on a pretty mediocre run with just two wins in their last five, were too good for the hosts - especially on the deck - winning 20-15. Toulouse, playing in front of their fans for the first time since the beginning of December, needed an after-the-hooter Romain Ntamack penalty to salvage a defensive bonus.

And Dupont, back after illness, injury, a second positive Covid test, and dressing gown modelling duty, was perhaps guilty of trying too hard, alongside halfback partner Ntamack, to force the pace of their favoured frenetic jeu de Toulousain's game when - forwards coach Jean Bouilhou later admitted - a simpler, more structured style may have been more effective.

“We never managed to impose our game. We made too many mistakes and there is not much to take away from this match … We should have closed ranks but we couldn't do it either,” he said.

There’s little respite in sight for Toulouse. Covid postponements mean Ugo Mola’s side get no break until after March 5, with five crucial matches coming without their France internationals.

Pau’s sub hunters track down Clermont Pau have developed a habit - 60 percent of their tries this season have come in the last 20 minutes. If they’re in the hunt on the hour, their opponents can expect a torrid final quarter, as Clermont will testify.

The visitors - without head coach Jono Gibbes for the trip southwest - were 20-16 ahead when the clock ticked past 60 minutes, courtesy of tries from Apisai Naqalevu and Paul Jedrasiak … it was never going to be enough.

“If we’ve become specialists at the end of matches, it’s rather good news,” Pau boss Sebastien Piqueronies said, after his side scored two tries in the closing 11 minutes to win 28-20, and close the gap to the play-off zone to just four points.

There’s no denying, then, the impact of the Pau bench - which had shown its power in games against Brive and Biarritz. Now, Piqueronies wants his starters to make a similar mark on the game.

#SPASM Les Palois arrachent la victoire au finish

Pau 28 – Clermont 20#Next #ASMUBB dimanche prochain au Michelin



✍️Full Story ⤵️https://t.co/Q04kyNfNxz pic.twitter.com/urc1IOLcpK — ASM Rugby (@ASMOfficiel) January 30, 2022

“It’s not a deliberate strategy to wait until the 74th minute,” he said. “We would like to … be dominant from the start. This is a step we still have to take.”

€1m Kolbe gives Toulon hope in defeat

Cheslin Kolbe is going to have to get used to it. Until he - and Toulon - start winning matches like this one at Stade Francais, he will be known, unfairly, as ‘€1m Cheslin Kolbe’, as if it’s a mortgage cross dragging him down.

In his first Top 14 outing since signing from Toulouse - a delay caused by internationals, injury and Covid - he started repaying his debt to Bernard Lemaitre with a performance that sowed enough panic in the Stade Francais defence to strongly suggest he’s a luxury worth the expense.

But it was another star who made the biggest impression. Stade’s Waisea Nayacalevu, a Toulon player from next season, brought danger every time he got his hands on the ball.

🗣 Quand tout le stade se met à chanter .. 🥰#SFPRCT pic.twitter.com/D57DI5DPVt — Stade Français Paris (@SFParisRugby) January 30, 2022

In the end, Stade won an enthralling match 26-24 - not enough to overturn Toulon’s lead in the two-leg inaugural Christophe Dominici Trophy challenge between the two sides. But, the visitors would rather have the points than the perspex trophy, as they slipped to 13th in the league, three points above basement side Biarritz.

It is, admittedly, a faux position for the Var side. They have three postponed games to catch up - which, their performance here suggests, should garner enough points to push them to relative safety.