'There has to be an emotional reaction' against Ulster as Connacht look to salvage season

Connacht centre Sammy Arnold said that while the trip to Ulster next Friday is not season-defining, they have to produce a reaction after a dismal performance in their own backyard when they were run off the pitch by a rampant Glasgow Warriors side.

Six tries to two was a fair reflection of the gulf between the two sides as Glasgow, similar to Connacht without about half a dozen internationals, showed greater depth and would not have been flattered by a bigger winning margin.

“Everyone is a bit down, it was pretty terrible for us, everyone just has to go away and look at themselves individually,” Arnold said. “We have a six-day turnaround before Ulster and there are a few things that need to be addressed immediately.

“I think we were lucky to be close enough at half-time; it felt like we could not get a foothold into the game, their lineout defence was pretty good, so we struggled to get clean ball. And then physically they just dominated us all around the pitch.”

Arnold acknowledged there areas that need to be immediately addressed.

“It has got to be our breakdown and our collisions. When you strip it all back, it is a very simple game. Glasgow won all the collisions and played off that fast ball and scored. We can make it complicated if we want but if we are not going to win collisions, we are not going to win.

“I think we have certainly made it hard for ourselves (going to Ulster). We have played a few more inter-pros than the other teams so hopefully we can claw a few points back maybe after the break. There has to be a reaction next week.We had a big crowd there on Saturday; we completely let them down and that is the most important part. There has to be a reaction.

“I don’t think our season rides on. But there has to be an emotional reaction. We have got to go up there – we have to go up there and win.”