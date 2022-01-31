Jack O’Donoghue: Forewarned Munster were ready to dig deep in Parma

Stand-in captain Jack O’Donoghue said Munster were warned in advance that they would have to dig deep to carve out another win in Parma, so he wasn’t the least surprised that there was an arm-wrestle before they notched an 18th straight win against Zebre.

Forwards coach Graham Rowntree had drilled in the need for caution and that the Italians would be itching to bring them down a notch after their European exploits, especially with a new head coach on board.