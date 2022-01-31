Jack O’Donoghue: Forewarned Munster were ready to dig deep in Parma

Stand-in captain Jack O’Donoghue said Munster were warned in advance that they would have to dig deep to carve out another win in Parma, so he wasn’t the least surprised that there was an arm-wrestle before they notched an 18th straight win against Zebre.
Forwards coach Graham Rowntree had drilled in the need for caution and that the Italians would be itching to bring them down a notch after their European exploits, especially with a new head coach on board.
“I don’t think we started particularly well,” said O’Donoghue. “In fairness to Zebre they came out of the blocks really strong. But once we grew into the game we found our structure and once we got a few phases together we were able to break them down.
“But look, really pleased to come away with the points at the end of a tough block that we’ve had. So, we’ll take a week off and then we’ll reconvene in 10 days’ time.
“Zebre will always come with a very attacking game and it’s always a challenge when we come up against them. But it was a good hit-out for us. A lot of changes coming into this week so a lot of lads got an opportunity to play. And I’m really proud of the lads now and looking forward to the next block.”
Josh Wycherley scored the crucial fourth try as an understrength Munster side kept their league challenge on track — while brother Fineen was also among the scorers on a memorable night for the Bantry family as Munster scored five tries at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.
Captain O’Donoghue, Dan Goggin and Fineen Wycherley all scored to give Munster a 22-7 half-time lead. And there were further efforts from Josh Wycherley and Diarmuid Barron in the second half as Munster cruised to the win.