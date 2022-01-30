AIL round-up: Munster's Sean French scores crucial bonus point try for Cork Con

A 77th-minute try from Munster's Sean French sealed a 26-15 bonus point win at Temple Hill, as Cork Con got the better of relegation-threatened Ballynahinch.
Munster's Sean French in action for Cork Con. Picture: Moya Nolan

Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 14:06
Dave Mervyn

Cork Constitution overcame a stubborn Ballynahinch side to climb back into the top four of Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A.

A 77th-minute try from Munster's Sean French sealed a 26-15 bonus point win at Temple Hill, as Cork Con got the better of relegation-threatened Ballynahinch.

'Hinch broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, their South African winger Shane Ball crossing in the corner via passes from Paddy Wright and Greg Hutley.

Con, who unfortunately had number 8 David Hyland stretchered off, touched down through John Forde and Max Abbott either side of half-time.

A nice move off a scrum had Con's Greg Higgins raiding over in the 66th minute. French stretched over for the bonus point score, before a late rally from 'Hinch.

The top flight's leading three clubs also recorded bonus point victories, the largest of them coming at Lakelands Park where in-form Terenure College hammered UCD 60-8.

Terenure scored six first half tries - and nine in all - with their slick skills out wide creating scores for Colm de Buitléar, captain Stephen O'Neill and Craig Adams, who ran in his ninth of the campaign.

Bottom side UCC put it up to Clontarf, with an excellent intercept try from Timothy Duggan, but the league leaders prevailed 26-13 at Castle Avenue.

'Tarf hooker Dylan Donnellan's 11th try of the season keeps him at the top of the scoring charts. Returning lock Cormac Daly, Adrian D'Arcy and Cian O'Donoghue also crossed.

Out-half Peter Hastie scored 16 points in Lansdowne's 46-5 dismissal of Garryowen, while Leinster Academy hooker Lee Barron bagged two tries in Dublin University's impressive 27-8 away defeat of Young Munster.

In Division 1B, St Mary's College were the only team to win on the road, as two tries each from captain Richie Halpin and Myles Carey guided them past Navan on a 36-28 scoreline.

Winger Paul Stack weighed in with a brace in Highfield's 19-8 victory over Banbridge, and Naas overcame Shannon 38-29, their skipper Peter Osborne contributing 13 points to take his season's haul to a mammoth 133.

Hooker Ben Burns' 79th-minute maul try clinched a 22-7 triumph for table toppers Old Wesley against Old Belvedere.

Results

Division 1A

Clontarf 26 UCC 13.

Cork Con 26 Ballynahinch 15.

Lansdowne 46 Garryowen 5.

Terenure College 60 UCD 8.

Young Munster 8 Dublin University 27.

Division 1B

Highfield 19 Banbridge 8.

Malone v City of Armagh (Covid-19-affected match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points).

Naas 38 Shannon 29.

Navan 28 St Mary's College 36.

Old Wesley 22 Old Belvedere 7.

Division 2A

Cashel 22 Old Crescent 19.

MU Barnhall 50 Dolphin 24.

Nenagh Ormond 41 Ballymena 7.

Rainey Old Boys 3 Buccaneers 60.

UL Bohemians 5 Queen’s University 58.

Division 2B

Ballina 19 Dungannon 28.

Belfast Harlequins 32 Sligo 22.

Blackrock College 31 Wanderers 26.

Galway Corinthians 17 Malahide 37.

Greystones 59 Galwegians 7.

Division 2C

City of Derry 19 Midleton 20.

Enniscorthy 29 Bangor 25.

Omagh Academicals 6 Clonmel 8.

Sunday’s Well 14 Skerries 9.

Tullamore 28 Bruff 7.

<p>Michael Lowry has consistently shone for Ulster (David Davies/PA)</p>

Ulster full-back Michael Lowry an example for smaller players – Bryn Cunningham

