Reuben Crothers hoping for capacity crowd as Ireland U20s begin campaign at Musgrave Park

Reuben Crothers will lead the Ireland U20s at Musgrave Park this Friday night certain the home crowd can more than play its part in getting this year’s Six Nations campaign off to a flying start against Wales.

The U20 championship and its participants have been hit harder than most by the Covid-related shutdowns of the past two years. The 2020 competition was abandoned after three rounds when the epidemic hit and last season’s tournament was switched to June and all matches played across four weeks at a central base in Cardiff Arms Park.

What is more, this age group will come into the championship having missed out on Under-18 and 19 age-grade competitive rugby, some also have been denied the chance to play senior schools cup. Crothers, whose captaincy was announced on his 20th birthday last Friday, was a replacement in all of Ireland’s five games in Wales as Richie Murphy’s men finished third in the table behind France and England. But the thought of returning home and a supportive crowd in Cork is whetting the skipper’s appetite for Friday night’s first-round clash.

“It is going to be a huge benefit to us, having the home crowd there,” the Ulster academy flanker said. “Hopefully we are going to get somewhere close to full capacity. It’s going to be an enjoyable experience having the Cork crowd around us.”

Crothers captained the U20s throughout their preparation campaign in challenge matches against development sides from Munster, Leinster and Italy and it became apparent to head coach Murphy that he was a suitable candidate to skipper his country in the Six Nations.

“There’s a bit of a cliché, that ‘he leads by example’ but that is what he does. Over the course of three games he’s grown into that role.

“When Covid hit at an Under-18s level he would have been in a similar role if they had actually played through, so he’s stepped up well. He was in the group last year, he’s a deep thinker on the game, his attitude and work-rate and professionalism is there for everyone to see. So he’s a really good example to the group in that regard and he’s definitely moving in the right direction.

“He’s getting more comfortable within the group and he has a few good guys around him that will help him with decision-making, help to drive the group. It’s definitely not a one-man job anymore, being a captain of any international team, or any team within a competition like this.”