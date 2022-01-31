Reuben Crothers hoping for capacity crowd as Ireland U20s begin campaign at Musgrave Park

'It is going to be a huge benefit to us, having the home crowd there,' the Ulster academy flanker said
Reuben Crothers hoping for capacity crowd as Ireland U20s begin campaign at Musgrave Park

Reuben Crothers: Home crowd a huge benefit to Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 01:00
Simon Lewis

Reuben Crothers will lead the Ireland U20s at Musgrave Park this Friday night certain the home crowd can more than play its part in getting this year’s Six Nations campaign off to a flying start against Wales.

The U20 championship and its participants have been hit harder than most by the Covid-related shutdowns of the past two years. The 2020 competition was abandoned after three rounds when the epidemic hit and last season’s tournament was switched to June and all matches played across four weeks at a central base in Cardiff Arms Park.

What is more, this age group will come into the championship having missed out on Under-18 and 19 age-grade competitive rugby, some also have been denied the chance to play senior schools cup. Crothers, whose captaincy was announced on his 20th birthday last Friday, was a replacement in all of Ireland’s five games in Wales as Richie Murphy’s men finished third in the table behind France and England. But the thought of returning home and a supportive crowd in Cork is whetting the skipper’s appetite for Friday night’s first-round clash.

“It is going to be a huge benefit to us, having the home crowd there,” the Ulster academy flanker said. “Hopefully we are going to get somewhere close to full capacity. It’s going to be an enjoyable experience having the Cork crowd around us.”

Crothers captained the U20s throughout their preparation campaign in challenge matches against development sides from Munster, Leinster and Italy and it became apparent to head coach Murphy that he was a suitable candidate to skipper his country in the Six Nations.

“There’s a bit of a cliché, that ‘he leads by example’ but that is what he does. Over the course of three games he’s grown into that role.

“When Covid hit at an Under-18s level he would have been in a similar role if they had actually played through, so he’s stepped up well. He was in the group last year, he’s a deep thinker on the game, his attitude and work-rate and professionalism is there for everyone to see. So he’s a really good example to the group in that regard and he’s definitely moving in the right direction.

“He’s getting more comfortable within the group and he has a few good guys around him that will help him with decision-making, help to drive the group. It’s definitely not a one-man job anymore, being a captain of any international team, or any team within a competition like this.”

More in this section

AIL round-up: Munster's Sean French scores crucial bonus point try for Cork Con AIL round-up: Munster's Sean French scores crucial bonus point try for Cork Con
A view of training 28/1/2022 Six Nations: Ireland's fringe faces have tough task to dislodge proven stars
Northampton Saints v Ulster - Heineken Champions Cup - Pool A - cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens Ulster full-back Michael Lowry an example for smaller players – Bryn Cunningham
#Irish Rugby
<p>Australia’s Faith Nathan scores a last-minute try to win the game. PIcture: INPHO/Martin Seras Lima</p>

Heartbreak as Ireland lose women's Sevens final at the death

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up