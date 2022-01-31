Six Nations: Ireland's fringe faces have tough task to dislodge proven stars

Three players with contrasting back stories and on very different journeys arrived in Ireland camp last week and found themselves facing the media from their warm-weather training base in Portugal.

Last Friday’s online media session from the Algarve made for an interesting listen as preparations began in earnest for this Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations home opener against Wales.

For Kieran Treadwell, the Ulster lock who won the last of his three Test caps under Joe Schmidt, it was a case of a long-time coming after five years out of the international set-up.

Connacht fly-half and captain Jack Carty took a deep dive into his own spell out of the loop following an exile that began post the 2019 World Cup in Japan. While for provincial team-mate Mack Hansen, one of two uncapped players in Andy Farrell’s 37-player group, it was that ‘getting to know you’ interview as the Australian-born wing with the mum from Cork spoke of his long-held affinity with the motherland and the sparkling form that earned his selection.

The one thing that binds this disparate trio, however, is the stark reality that they are among a group of hopefuls in Farrell’s squad who have the unenviable task of dethroning the incumbents in each of their positions, those who have proven their worth to the head coach at the highest level these past 10 months and by delivering Autumn Nations Series victories over Japan, New Zealand and Argentina just last November.

With momentum the linchpin for success in this storied, five-game championship, Farrell will be expected to stay true to those players who rebounded from last season’s shaky start to the 2021 Six Nations and back-to-back losses in Cardiff and at home to France by stitching together an eight-Test winning streak.

From the outside looking in, the in-form Carty is perhaps best placed for inclusion in the matchday squad as cover for captain Johnny Sexton, though the recovery of Munster’s Joey Carbery from a fractured elbow sustained on December 12 allows the head coach to keep faith with the player who saw Ireland home against the All Blacks and then steered them to victory over the Pumas, while playing out the final 30 minutes at full-back.

The one definite vacancy from the autumn is on the wing with James Lowe currently out injured and though Hansen, 23, has the form thanks to some dazzling footwork and six tries for Connacht following his move from the Brumbies, he has the ever-dependable Munster veteran Keith Earls, currently on 96 caps, and Ulster’s rising star Robert Baloucoune, to leapfrog on the La Quinta training ground before the squad returns to Ireland on Wednesday.

Treadwell, 26, has probably the hardest challenge of all. Promoted after Ultan Dillane’s decision to leave Connacht this summer effectively ended his Ireland career, the former England U20 second-row must unseat stand-in skipper James Ryan, and 2021 British & Irish Lions Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne, to get onto the matchday 23.

The Ulster forward was realistic when explaining his ambitions for this camp.

“The next few weeks obviously for me is, if I’m not playing, to get everyone ready to put their best performance out on the pitch,” Treadwell said on Friday, “but obviously I am hungry to play and I want to play.

Kieran Treadwell at Ireland Rugby Squad Training, The Campus, Faro. Picture INPHO/Ryan Bailey

“If you are not selected, there is obviously going to be a big disappointment. But then there is that transition to asking, ‘right, what is my role here this week? Is it to prepare the team?’ Then that is what you need to do and if that means putting your ego to one side, then you do that. You want to be the best player and the best team-mate you can be.”

All three remain optimistic their chance will come.

“I’d be lying if I said just being here would be great, which it would,” Hansen said, “but being here now I want to put my name forward and hopefully get that cap.

“That would definitely be an accomplishment I hope I can get. If it doesn’t come to that, all I can do is go back, keep playing my rugby and hopefully get another opportunity. Now that I am here and here for the ride I’ll definitely be striving to get that cap.”

The fringe players’ best hope of selection will come in the round-three visit of perennial wooden spooners Italy to Aviva Stadium on February 27, though it is unlikely there will be wholesale changes if Ireland are looking to maintain a winning start to the campaign. Indeed, they could go the entire championship without getting the call, a fate which befell the likes of Ulster centre James Hume and Munster trio Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne, and Simon Zebo last November.

That must have been a frustrating experience, though Coombes was ruled out through illness for a while in camp, and particularly for Zebo who has been able to play so little rugby since and was omitted this time around.

Adding to that frustration will be the knowledge that the World Cup is fast approaching.

Ireland kick off their 2023 campaign in France in 20 months and if the pre-2019 cycle is any guide, there was very little turnover in personnel from the initial 2018 Six Nations squad selected by Joe Schmidt to the group he took to Japan the following year.

Just six players who made the 31-man World Cup squad had not been selected for that Grand Slam-winning campaign. Three of them, Garry Ringrose, Rhys Ruddock and Niall Scannell, were injured ahead of the opening two rounds, Jean Kleyn had not been Irish-qualified under the-then residency rules, and Tadhg Beirne would get his first cap that summer in Australia having moved back to Ireland to Munster from Scarlets.

The one outlier who made the late dash? Jack Carty.