Late drama as Cardiff beat Leinster for first time in 17 attempts

If we get more of the same as this when Wales open their defence of their Six Nations title in Dublin on Sunday it promises to be another cracker.

Ross Byrne’s immaculate boot seemed to have won the game in the 75th mintue with a penalty that made it 27-26 to the reigning URC champions.

However, there was another twist in the tale as come the last play, a high tackle on a Cardiff player gave the hosts, through Jarrod Evans, the chance to win and he was the hero.

It was the first time Cardiff had beaten Leinster since February 2011 and ended a run of 16 straight defeats.

The Leinster outside-half had been immaculate with his boot all night and duly landed the 75th minute wide angled goal that came just after the home side had regained the lead. Fearless and nerveless.

It was a cruel end for Leo Cullen’s men who had arrived hoping to take over at the top after the Ospreys had beaten Edinburgh earlier in the day.

The Blue and Blacks came into this one without a win since October 23, and missing six of their eight Welsh squad members. Wayne Pivac released the front row pair, Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis to get some extra minutes under their belts, although Dai Young started them on the bench.

Will Connors, Rhys Ruddock and Byrne were similarly released by Irish boss Andy Farrell and it was the latter who kicked-off the scoring in the third minute when he punished a home forward for putting his hands in the cookie jar at a breakdown 38 metres out from the posts.

His opposite number Evans levelled things up midway through the first half with a 35 metre penalty and then cross kicked inch perfectly into the hands of Owen Lane. The Wales international wing caught the ball on the Leinster 10-metre line and showed a clean pair of heels to three chasers as he notched the first try of the game.

Evans added the extras, but then Adam Byrne copied Lane by sprinting clear for an instant reply. Ross Byrne converted and it was all square again. Ben Thomas then added a penalty for offside and it was 13-10 at the break.

Evans passed his HIA and returned for the second half and he extended the lead with two more penalties to put the visitors on the back foot. The arrival of James Tracy added some extra impetus to Leinster’s forward effort and it was the replacement hooker who claimed the close-range try after Botham had been sent to the sin-bin.

Ross Byrne’s conversion made it a two-point game and then No 8 Scott Penny went over for another try converted by Byrne to give the champions the lead. It wasn’t over though and Hallam Amos ran in a second try that Evans converted to edge Cardiff in front again, but then Byrne hit the mark with a 75th minute penalty to seemingly win the game.

It didn’t, though, Evans had the final word with the final kick of the game and the Welsh were singing.

Scorers for Cardiff: Try - O Lane, H Amos; Cons - J Evans 2; Pens - J Evans 3, B Thomas.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries - A Byrne, J Tracy, S Penny; Cons - R Byrne 3; Pen - R Byrne.

CARDIFF: H Amos; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, B Thomas (M Llewellyn 67), A Summerhill; J Evans (G Smith 28-40), L Williams; C Domachowski, (R Carre 51) K Myhil (E Daniel 67), D Arhip (D Lewis 51, J Turnbull (captain), R Thornton (T Williams 58), S Lewis-Hughes, W Boyde (S Moore 41), J Botham.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien (T O’Brien 54); A Byrne, J Osbourne (H Byrne 64), C Frawley, R O’Loughlin; R Byrne, L McGrath (captain); E Byrne (P Dooley54), S Cronin (J Tracy 48), M Ala’alatoa, D Toner (R Molony 54), J McCarthy, R Ruddock, W Connors (M Deegan 30), S Penny.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU).